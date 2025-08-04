Colts Crumble in Daniel Jones & Anthony Richardson Battle as Shane Steichen Announces QB Decision

Daniel Jones arrived in Indianapolis this offseason carrying the weight of a failed chapter in New York. Once the Giants’ franchise hope as the 6th overall pick in 2019, Jones showed flashes, like a 3,205-yard, 22-touchdown rookie season, but never sustained the leap. Injuries, inconsistent protection, and a 22–36–1 record as a starter became his resume’s shadow. A year after signing a $160 million deal, he was replaced and released. He is aiming to revive his career under Shane Steichen’s QB-friendly system and challenge Anthony Richardson for the starting role.

Steichen and Richardson joined the Colts in 2023, a rookie head coach paired with the 4th overall pick built like a prototype, 6’4”, 244 pounds, 4.43 speed. Steichen arrived from Philadelphia, where he engineered the NFL’s No. 3 scoring offense. Richardson flashed history-making potential, becoming the first QB ever to rush for a touchdown in each of his first three starts before a shoulder injury cut his debut season short. Steichen still led Indy to 9–8. Now, with a 17–17 record and Richardson’s 2,391 career passing yards in just 15 games, both chase the breakthrough year Colts fans demand.

According to the recent update, the franchise is not ready to choose their starter. The Colts crumbled under pressure as the insider Amanda Foster reported, “Yeah, both are going to play in this game. I haven’t had a chance to talk to them about who’s starting, but I’ll address that with them tonight. I want them to hear it from me first before they hear through the media. But yeah, we’ll work through that.”

The Colts wrapped up their final camp session before heading to Baltimore with a strong showing from all three quarterbacks. Daniel Jones opened with first-team reps, going 10-of-13 with a red-zone TD to Ashton Dulin and a 40-yard strike to Anthony Gould. Anthony Richardson bounced back from Saturday’s struggles, finishing 10-of-14 with sharper accuracy and a score to Ulysses Bentley.

Rookie Riley Leonard impressed most, completing 7-of-7 on one drive with two touchdowns overall. A fierce pass rush tested them all, while camp was overshadowed by Salvon Ahmed’s severe leg injury during a hip-drop tackle.

Shane Steichen still confused between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones

Shane Steichen knows the clock is ticking on one of the biggest decisions of his Colts tenure, naming a starting quarterback. Entering his third season, the coach’s job security hinges on getting this call right. The battle between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones is not just about Week 1, it’s about the franchise’s future. Steichen admitted, “It’s neck and neck,” setting the stage for a tense final stretch of camp.

Sunday’s (August 3rd) practice offered a much-needed boost for Richardson. Coming off a rough Saturday where he went 3-for-10 with a touchdown and interception, the young quarterback responded with poise. He completed 10 of 14 passes, threw a score, and delivered several sharp throws in tight red-zone windows. Steichen praised the bounce-back, saying, “Thought he did some really good things today. The windows are tighter in the red zone. I thought he bounced back really well today. Made some good plays.”

For a team desperate for offensive rhythm, that turnaround mattered. Daniel Jones, meanwhile, remains in the fight. The veteran has had moments of efficiency throughout camp, and Steichen insists both quarterbacks will get opportunities against Baltimore. “Yeah, both are going to play in this game,” he said. “I haven’t had a chance to talk to them about who’s starting. I want them to hear it from me first before they hear through the media.” It’s a classic coaching move, keeping competition alive while protecting locker room dynamics.

The Ravens game could be the clearest audition yet. Still, Jones offers steadiness that could appeal if Richardson’s learning curve proves costly early. The decision will come soon. With only four training camp practices left before preseason kicks off, Steichen must weigh potential against reliability. It’s a delicate balance and possibly a career-defining one.