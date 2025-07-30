Colts Forced to Trade For $2.5M QB as Daniel Jones & Anthony Richardson Struggle at Training Camp – Report

Consistency is the key. It’s the one word that keeps coming up at the Colts’ training camp after day 4. And it will determine who gets the starting job for the Colts next season. There is a certain understanding of Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson’s steady import, but how effective they can be in the long term is what’s raising eyebrows among the coaches. As per Steichen, “There is no timetable” for the decision, as both players are getting reps with the first team. It’s understandable, as we are likely to see them both play once the season starts. So, they can afford to wait a couple of weeks before making the decision.

While the Colts don’t have clarity on the starter, they do have their QB1 and QB2. Both first-round picks, with Richardson being picked 4th overall and Jones 6th. However, injuries have taken up the larger part of their careers. Richard, himself coming back from an irritation in his shoulder. The same shoulder where he had an AC joint sprain in his rookie season. With the Colts worried about Richardson, they decided to bring Jones in to back him up. CBS’s Bryan DeArdo believes it’s the right choice. “Given Richardson’s injury history, it’s necessary the Colts have a proven veteran who can step in and perform at a moment’s notice,” he said. But Jones is just as injury prone as Richardson. After all, the ACL tear in ’23 dropped him to the free agency market.

With two of the QBs being injury-prone, Steichen must seriously consider his third option because there is a reality where Richardson and Jones are put out. Then the third quarterback will be an important support for a hanging bridge. On top of that, both QBs are reported to have struggled during training camp. According to Jaclyn Hendricks of the New York Post, “The Colts have seen both Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones ‘struggle’ in early camp. Richardson struggled with his anticipation and accuracy,” while Jones threw for 6/7 with the first team on day 4. Not a good sign for the fans who hoped the QBs would get over a disappointing season last year. Whether it’s an injury backlash or a continuation of their slump, the Colts should prepare for the worst.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits: X.com/@barstoolsports

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Who’s that third man? In comes Taylor Heinicke. A player who recently signed with the Rams, on a one-year contract, but might see an exit after being unable to secure a spot on the roster. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes that Heinicke could be an addition that the Colts would appreciate. “Teams that could use another potential bridge option in training camp, like the Colts and Saints, should see if Heinicke is available now,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Heinicke served as backup to Justin Herbert with the Rams last year. In 4 games, he completed 3/5 for 28 yards and rushed twice for 20 yards. While they aren’t franchise numbers, for an emergency quarterback, these are numbers you can live with. With Jones and Richardson having a prolific injury report, Heinicke could do well to lessen the workload. Especially since the two are struggling “to find their rhythm” at training camp. But Richardson did show some of his flair on day 3.

Anthony Richardson on day 3

The Colts acquired Richardson in the 2023 NFL Draft, banking on his untapped physicality to complement his arm techniques. However, the same season saw his shoulder busted, and he couldn’t play the rest of the season. That same shoulder is still a bother to him now. It caused him to miss minicamp, and there were signs of it in day 4. However, on day 3, we did see what he was capable of.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Today was Anthony Richardson’s best day of practice far by completion percentage far and away. He was 8 of 11 but it really wasn’t about that. It was about the decisions he made in the throws that he chose to make. So did a lot of short stuff today,” said Jake Arthur from the Locked-on Colts podcast. “We know the guy can throw a mile like he does not need to prove that whatsoever, but he took a lot of check downs and dump offs and just short stuff today which is something I think is important to him kind of ironing out such the wild peaks and valleys in his game,” he added. He said it with a spring in his voice that betrays how happy Richardson’s performance made him.

However, it’s just one day. He has more days where he underperformed. He needs to put up those numbers on a more regular basis. There’s a reason why consistency is the question being passed around. If he can perform at a consistent rate, he’s a shoo-in for the starting position. Currently, he is the favorite as he has had more time in the Colts’ system; however, Jones has more years in the league. You can never write off veteran experience.