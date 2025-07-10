Colts Have Bigger Problems Than Anthony Richardson as Shane Steichen’s Defense Set to Expire

It’s not every day a former top-5 pick and a $160 million misfire end up sharing a quarterback room. But here we are—welcome to Indianapolis. Where Anthony Richardson is back from injury, ready to prove he’s the franchise cornerstone. Opposite him is Daniel Jones, trying to shake off the weight of a New York deal and live up to a contract that still raises eyebrows. It’s a headline-friendly battle, full of ifs and what-ifs. But beneath the surface, the Colts are staring down problems that go far beyond the quarterback position. And if they don’t fix those, this flashy competition might not even matter.

Since Shane Steichen took over in 2023, the offense has clearly taken center stage in Indy. After helping develop Justin Herbert as offensive coordinator with the Chargers from 2019 to 2020 and then turning Jalen Hurts into an MVP candidate with the Eagles from 2021 to 2022, Steichen brought that same creativity to the Colts. Even without a full season from Anthony Richardson, Indy still finished 10th in scoring last year and ranked 5th in rushing yards—a big leap from their 2022 numbers. But while the offense has found its rhythm, the defense has quietly slipped into trouble.

The Colts’ defense is walking a thin line. Zaire Franklin led the NFL last season with 173 total tackles, including 93 solo, 5 forced fumbles, and 2 interceptions—a great year, but also a sign of how much was asked of him. Rookie Jaylon Carlies showed flashes with 36 tackles, 1 sack, and solid coverage instincts over 10 games before a shoulder injury cut his season short. If either falters, the structure could cave fast. CBS called the defensive line “an aging group that has dealt with suspensions and injuries,” and that concern stretches to the trenches.

In 2023, Indianapolis’ defensive line raided backfields with 51 sacks, the most the franchise has posted since 2007. Lineup stars like

McKenzie

Tony Brown,

, andall reached eight or more takedowns. Two other contributors,andwere suspended in 2023 for three games due to “conduct detrimental to the team.” But in 2024, sacks dropped to 32, ranking 22nd in the league. Buckner’s total dipped from 8 to 6.5 sacks, Ebukam missed the season entirely, and Tyquan Lewis managed just 1.5 sacks. The run defense slipped, too, allowing 131.8 rushing yards per game. What was once a dominant front is now not the same.

There’s hope—but it depends on a lot going right. The Colts hired Lou Anarumo in January 2025, after his Bengals defense ranked 25th in total yards in 2024 and after choosing not to renew Gus Bradley’s contract. Under Lou, the Bengals defense has also ranked 13th in 2021 and 6th in 2022, allowing just 20.1 points per game and holding QBs to a 58.9% completion rate. The team is also banking on Laiatu Latu to step up, who’s expected to take over a starting role. He has delivered 32 tackles, 4 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles and ranked 41st among 211 edge defenders in 2024. If he takes the leap and Anarumo’s system clicks, the Colts might finally reclaim their defensive identity. But while the real cracks are on that side of the ball, all eyes—for now—are locked on the quarterbacks.

Daniel Jones makes his case, as Anthony Richardson waits for clearance

Daniel Jones showed enough in OTAs and minicamp to earn a real look from coach Steichen, who said he’s “doing a hell of a job.” In 2024 with the Giants, Jones threw for 2,070 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions, completing 63.3% of his passes. But despite those numbers, he was benched midway through the season. He later signed with the Vikings but never saw the field. His arrival in Indianapolis is a fresh chance to reset and compete for a starting role, especially with Anthony Richardson still working his way back from a serious shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery in October 2023. The rookie had shown flashes of brilliance in just four starts before suffering an AC joint sprain on his throwing shoulder against the Titans, an injury that not only halted his development but also forced the team to re-evaluate their depth at quarterback.

The Colts didn’t just grab Jones as a backup plan—they outbid the Vikings to get him. That’s not headline-grabbing money, but $15 million on a one-year deal is a clear signal. And it’s smart business. But it also adds a layer of tension. Jones has zero time in Steichen’s system, while Richardson’s been living in it for two years, even if injuries have limited the reps. It’s not just about playbook knowledge or talent anymore. It’s about who can command the locker room, stay available, and take control.

Still, what’s interesting is what’s happening off the field. A picture posted by the team showed Jones and Richardson fishing with Riley Leonard, Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and Tyler Warren—all the pass-catchers you want your QB building chemistry with. That matters. If Jones wins the job and keeps it, he’s got a real shot at giving this team something it hasn’t had in years—stability. And if Richardson returns fully healthy and ready, well… the Colts might just have a good problem for once.