Colts Make Final Decision on Philip Rivers Before Seahawks Game

ByPratyusha Srivastava

Dec 13, 2025 | 11:32 AM EST

Big news from the AFC South: The Indianapolis Colts have announced their starter for Week 15. To everyone’s surprise, it’s the guy who last stepped on the field in 2021 and recently came out of retirement, just for the Colts—Philip Rivers. 

“The #Colts will start QB Philip Rivers on Sunday against the #Seahawks, sources tell The Insiders,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on X. “Age 44, out of retirement, after a full week of practice, Rivers is a go.”

This is a developing story… so stay tuned.

