Colts News: Latest Health Update on Anthony Richardson Comes With a Stern Warning for Shane Steichen

Do you remember when Anthony Richardson looked unstoppable? The Colts snagged him fourth overall in 2023 out of Florida. His rookie flash was electric—seven total touchdowns between his arm and legs, and just one interception. The future looked bright. Then the sophomore season hit like a cold slap.

Richardson’s stats took a nosedive: eight passing touchdowns and six rushing scores couldn’t hide the harsh reality. Twelve interceptions told a brutal story. His completion rate plummeted from 59.5% to an ugly 47.7%. The raw talent never left—but the execution fell apart. Now, an injury has cast serious doubt over his comeback.

Thankfully, Anthony Richardson’s shoulder saga finally has a bright spot. The 23-year-old Colts quarterback endured a nightmare 2023 that ended with surgery on his throwing shoulder (AC joint). Just as things seemed to turn around, June delivered another scare. Soreness returned to the same surgically repaired shoulder during the final two weeks of offseason practices. The Colts’ medical staff held their breath. Rest became the treatment plan, with hopes that time would finish what surgery started. The gamble paid off. On Friday, Indianapolis finally got the news it was waiting for. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler gave fans a reason to exhale.

“My sense is that plan involves resting him a little bit during that first week. He’ll still throw, but be limited, and then he’ll be full-go after that—ready for that quarterback competition with Daniel Jones. I’m hearing that Richardson has looked good throughout the summer,” Fowler reported. The cautious optimism in his voice echoed the team’s mindset. Training camp kicks off next week, with all players reporting by Tuesday. Richardson now enters the most important stretch of his young career. Head coach Shane Steichen made one thing clear: the quarterback competition is wide open.

via Imago

Daniel Jones arrived in Indianapolis with a one-year, $14 million contract specifically designed to push Richardson. The former Giants starter brings veteran savvy to challenge the raw talent Richardson possesses. Competition breeds excellence, and the Colts need both quarterbacks firing on all cylinders.

Fowler’s latest intel sounds even more encouraging about Richardson’s physical state. “He’s throwing with authority, so there are no issues there. The Colts just want to make sure that they’re cautious with him, at least early on,” he explained. Authority in his throws signals that the shoulder problems might truly be behind him—and that could serve as a subtle warning for head coach Shane Steichen about Richardson’s fragility.

Anthony Richardson’s track record still demands improvement. His 15 career games show an 8–7 record, which masks deeper concerns. Completing just over 50% of his career passes tells a harsh story. And his production of 2,391 passing yards versus only 11 touchdowns with 13 interceptions screams inconsistency.

But Richardson’s legs tell a different story. His 635 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns showcase his dual-threat capability. Averaging nearly six yards per carry, he’s a danger every time he takes off. The question now is whether his arm can catch up to his feet. Training camp will provide the answers.

With Richardson’s shoulder still a lingering concern, Steichen isn’t taking chances. The coach had already added another rookie quarterback as insurance before Tuimoloau‘s signing.

Colts sign last draft pick Tuimoloau with groundbreaking guaranteed money

The waiting game finally ended for JT Tuimoloau. Indianapolis wrapped up its 2024 draft class by inking the Ohio State defensive end to his rookie deal. Selected 45th overall, Tuimoloau became the final piece of the Colts’ eight-player puzzle to put pen to paper. His four-year contract tells a fascinating story about the evolving rookie market. The deal clocks in at $9.942 million, with a hefty $3.87 million signing bonus upfront. But here’s where things get interesting: 88% of the entire contract is guaranteed, according to Spotrac.com. That number represents a seismic shift in how second-round picks negotiate their deals.

Second-round players have been pushing boundaries all spring. In the past, they typically settled for partially guaranteed contracts, while first-rounders have enjoyed full guarantees since 2022. That landscape shifted dramatically this year. Five second-round picks secured fully guaranteed four-year deals before Tuimoloau signed: Cleveland’s Carson Schwesinger, Houston’s Jayden Higgins, Seattle’s Nick Emmanwori, Miami’s Jonah Savaiinaea, and Chicago’s Luther Burden—all setting new precedent. Tuimoloau’s 88% guarantee surpasses last year’s benchmark with ease.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For comparison, Green Bay gave Edgerrin Cooper—2023’s 45th overall pick—just 76% guaranteed. The Colts clearly paid top dollar for top-tier talent. The numbers justify Indianapolis’s investment. Tuimoloau dominated at Ohio State, recording 23.5 career sacks and 43.5 tackles for loss over 55 games. In his championship season alone, he posted 12.5 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss.

With training camp kicking off Monday at Grand Park Sports Campus, Tuimoloau arrives poised to make an immediate impact in Lou Anarumo’s defensive scheme—backed by a contract that reflects his sky-high potential.