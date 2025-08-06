Colts News: Shane Steichen’s Safe Move Turns Risky for Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones

“I think it all matters, it all counts,” Colts HC said. “Every rep matters, every walkthrough matters, every meeting matters. It all matters. Everything’s being evaluated.” And as training camp surges forward like a freight train toward preseason, everything is indeed being scrutinized. Shane Steichen faces a make-or-break season. A dead-even 17-17 record over two seasons, no playoff appearances, and a four-year postseason drought have placed his future in question. For general manager Chris Ballard, whose 25-year NFL career has never endured a dry spell like this, the frustration is spilling. The team is slowly putting things together. But one crucial question looms: Who will start at quarterback when the curtain rises on 2025?

The options are Anthony Richardson, heading into his third year with the Colts. And Daniel Jones, who stepped into the Colts’ locker room this offseason, with more questions than answers surrounding him. After short-lived stints with the Giants and Vikings, Jones is still a risky option. From the way things have unfolded so far, it appears Shane Steichen might feel the same.

Following a joint practice with the Ravens, Steichen confirmed that Richardson will start in the Colts’ preseason opener. In a video posted on August 5 by the NFL, the announcement made it clear: “Yes, Richardson gets the ball first in the competition between him and Daniel Jones. He is expected to play a little bit more than a quarter. If you remember their depth chart, one of those oars, Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones, so they’re not tipping their hand just yet.” The messaging is clear — this is still a live contest.

Although Richardson will take the first snaps, they haven’t ruled Jones out. Indeed, Steichen said the quarterback competition will extend through the entire preseason. “It is a competition that will carry through the preseason. Jones is expected to be the starter, according to head coach Shane Steichen, in the number two preseason game. So Richardson gets the first chance to make an impression in a live game this summer as he vies for that starting quarterback job.” Steichen doubled down on that commitment to fairness, saying, “One will play a good amount this game and the other will play a good amount next game.” That seems fair.

Throughout camp, the Colts have maintained an even split in first-team reps for both quarterbacks. Or was it just Steichen being confused? The effort has gone beyond just balancing time — Steichen and his staff have been methodical in ensuring Richardson and Jones get equal exposure in red zone possessions, third-down plays, and two-minute drills. While a preseason game does not allow the same level of control, spreading the evaluation over two games is a strategic move. Steichen is playing his cards carefully this season.

Shane Steichen’s renovation of the locker room

The Colts have made various strategic roster moves that reflect a clear sense of urgency. The additions of veteran cornerbacks Tre Herndon and Duke Shelley signal more than just depth — they bring immediate experience to a struggling secondary. Simultaneously, the team placed linebacker David Long Jr. on injured reserve with a groin injury and released tight end Albert Okwuegbunam Jr. to create roster flexibility.

With new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo stepping in and names like Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum already on board, the Colts are aggressively plugging gaps before they become disasters.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson has yet to prove he can stay healthy, and his sub-48 percent completion rate in 2024 casts serious doubt on his reliability. General manager Chris Ballard meant it when he said he wanted to “infuse competition throughout the roster.” At this point, competition is a necessity.

via Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – FEBRUARY 05: San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward 7 talks to the media during the Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night presented by Gatorade featuring the AFC Champions Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC Champions San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Marc Sanchez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 05 Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night – Kansas City Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon1442402051618

Head coach Shane Steichen is on the same page as Ballard. The upcoming schedule offers no margin for error. With three West Coast games and one international contest in Berlin, the team must start fast. The Colts cannot afford slow development, especially not with a roster already needing to compensate for depth issues and inconsistencies.

Steichen has also promised a more intense training camp atmosphere this year. “I think training camp is where you want to create the edge and the toughness and the identity of your football team, so you have live periods,” he said. The effort to shape a tougher, more competitive team has not gone unnoticed, but outside evaluations are cooling.

ESPN’s Ben Solak recently ranked all 32 NFL coaching staffs. Steichen and his team dropped to No. 18, falling from No. 11 in 2024. The pressure is building, and the Colts will have to prove that these adjustments can lead to real progress.