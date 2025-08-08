Colts News: Shannon Sharpe Holds Injured Anthony Richardson Responsible for His Own Misfortune

We’ve all heard it before: QB takes a hit, and the first reaction is to blame the tight end or the back. “Missed his assignment.” “Didn’t pick up the blitz.” That’s just how it is. But here’s the truth: not every sack is on the protection. Sometimes, it’s the quarterback who misreads the look, holds the football too long, or flat-out misses the hot route. That’s the hard truth Colts fans are grappling with right now.

Anthony Richardson, the centerpiece of Indy’s future, is back in the injury spotlight. And this time? The conversation has shifted. It’s not about blown blocks or missed pickups. Nope. Shannon Sharpe just jumped into the mix, and he’s not putting the blame on anyone but the quarterback himself.

Shannon Sharpe cut through the noise with a take that hit different. Instead of blaming protection or calling it bad luck, Sharpe turned the lens on Richardson himself: “I wanted it to be somebody other than Richardson’s fault… If the tight end thinks the back is picking him up, you’re only hot if there’s nobody there to block him.” Translation? He misread the blitz, and that mistake cost him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Titans vs Colts DEC 22 December 22, 2024: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson 5 after NFL game action against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM. Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241222_zma_c04_144.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree335535

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

And the film doesn’t lie. Early in just his second drive, Richardson got smoked on a blindside blitz by David Ojabo. The protection? A mess. No starting right tackle, a rookie (Jalen Travis) left on an island, and zero adjustment from Richardson. Ojabo shot the gap like a rocket, untouched, and it ended with Richardson on the turf, pinkie dislocated.

And this isn’t the first time Richardson’s football IQ has come under the microscope. Yeah, the arm talent is wild, and the athleticism is off the charts, but a 50.6% completion rate, more picks than touchdowns, and an injury report that reads like a CVS receipt? That’s a rough look.

Richardson had this habit of assuming help’s coming or misreading where pressure’s actually coming from. That’s not just a one-off mistake. Call it a pattern, even. And in the NFL, patterns like that get you hurt, fast. And in the middle of a QB1 race against Daniel Jones? It’s definitely going to hurt a lot. So, how long is he out for, and what does it mean for him?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Richardson’s injury and what it means for him

Anthony Richardson’s dislocated pinkie might not sound like a huge deal on its own. But when you stack it on top of his growing injury history? Yeah, it doesn’t look too good. It’s like a flashing red light. Richardson’s durability, and an O-line that still looks shaky when it matters most.

“We’ll evaluate him week to week,” Coach Shane Steichen said after the game, confirming Richardson’s pinkie dislocation and listing him as day-to-day. On paper, that sounds hopeful. We’re now talking about a growing list that includes shoulder surgery, back spasms, oblique and hip issues, and now a busted finger. If you want to be a long-term option for your team? That’s not how it is supposed to go.

Here comes Daniel Jones to capitalise: signed to a one-year, $14 million prove-it deal and already looking like more than just a clipboard holder. With Richardson sidelined early, Jones took over and put up 144 yards on 10-of-21 passing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And just when things were settling, rookie Riley Leonard stepped in and turned some heads. His quick decisions and mobility gave the offense a different kind of juice, making this QB situation even murkier. He obviously won’t compete for a QB1 spot right now. But it’s still not good news for Richardson in the long run. If you’re Colts, you’re in for a fun QB ride.