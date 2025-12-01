Colts Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon’s Week 13 Outfit Draws Attention

Essentials Inside The Story Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon promotes mental health awareness with 'My Cause My Cleats campaign

Fashion with a mission truly resonates. Indianapolis Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon walked the sideline during the Colts’ Week 13 clash with the Houston Texans wearing custom cleats that carried more weight than any game-day fit should.

The Colts CEO rocked custom-designed footwear alongside her sisters, Kalen Jackson and Casey Foyt. All three sisters were supporting ‘Kicking the Stigma’ through the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign. No luxury box viewing for this Carlie. She stood where the action happened, making her statement impossible to miss.

“Jim Irsay’s daughters are making an impact with their footwear. ❤” wrote NFL on CBS, highlighting Carlie’s cleats during the Week 13 game.

The boots weren’t just a style. They represented the family’s mental health initiative launched in 2020 after the Irsays realized people were calling their football team, desperate for mental health guidance. Think about that; fans feeling so lost they dialed up an NFL franchise looking for help. That wake-up call sparked something real.

Kicking the Stigma has pumped more than $30 million into mental health treatment and research across Indiana. The stakes? One in four Indiana adults battles mental health disorders like depression and anxiety. Suic*de ranks as the second-leading killer for ages 10-34. These numbers represent people sitting in Lucas Oil Stadium every Sunday. And the Irsay family just couldn’t ignore that.

For Carlie, Kalen, and Casey, this was personal, too. Jim Irsay had spoken up about his own battle with addiction multiple times. This had been one of the driving forces behind Jim Irsay’s decision to bring ‘Kicking the Stigma’ to Indianapolis.

“Changing the mental health space was extremely important to him,” Kalen Jackson had said in an interview. “He personally knew what it felt like to feel judged for something that was not under his control. I’m so grateful to him for his bravery in speaking publicly about his journey and for helping Kicking the Stigma grow and make strategic, positive change in this space.”

And now, that legacy continues through Irsay’s daughters. Carlie Irsay-Gordon’s cleats transformed into wearable advocacy; personal style meeting public mission. And the fans weren’t just watching football in Week 13. They were watching leadership that looked different.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon: from sideline mission to social media fire

When viewers caught Carlie Irsay-Gordon’s green and white cleats on the sidelines, even the CBS broadcasters took notice and broke down the story behind the footwear.

“Colts owners Kalen Jackson, Casey Foyt, and Carlie Irsay-Gordon are wearing boots for Kicking the Stigma in honor of their late father, Jim Irsay,” the broadcasters explained. “Kicking the Stigma, founded in 2020 by the Irsay family, is an initiative focused on mental health disorders, removing the stigma often assisted and associated with mental health.”

Support for the cause and Carlie poured in on social media as CBS uploaded the clip on X.

“Colts CEO is a star,” one fan posted.

Another simply said, “Fit goes crazy!” noting just how fashionable Carlie looked on the sideline.

But the comment that captures it best is that this moment transcended the game itself. “It’s bigger than football,” they wrote, paired with a blue heart emoji.

Even the Colts’ official X handle uploaded a separate post featuring their players sporting the cleats supporting Kicking the Stigma. “Cause driven steps. #MyCauseMyCleats 👟💙” they wrote in the caption.

Carlie’s broadcast moment stood out further because it flipped the script on NFL ownership, like Carlie has been doing all season. Instead of cutting checks from a distance, Irsay-Gordon used visibility as currency. Since becoming principal owner and CEO, she’s become known for wearing a headset and holding playcalling sheets on the sidelines during games. That’s not typical owner behavior. That’s someone learning the business from the ground up.

When people praised the new ownership era, they weren’t just talking about aesthetics. They recognize leaders who understand the Colts’ influence stretches beyond Sunday scoreboards into communities fighting battles that don’t show up in box scores. Carlie Irsay-Gordon’s cleats told that story without saying a single word.