Colts Take Immediate Medical Action For Sauce Gardner After Unfortunate Injury Announcement in Week 13

The Blue Crew held their breath early Sunday as their prized cornerback, Sauce Gardner, hobbled off after just two plays against Houston. Team officials first said, Gardner is questionable to return. He hit the medical tent first, and then the staff helped him inside. However, now in a medical action, the Colts organization has given out its final decision.

“Sauce Gardner has been ruled out,” the Indianapolis Colts updated on X.

Adam Schefter posted on X that the CB is “limping to the locker room with a lower left leg injury.” Texans tight end Cade Stover streaked downfield on the second snap. Gardner matched him step-for-step, pivoting sharply to cover. That’s when Gardner’s calf gave out mid-stride.

The Athletic’s James Boyd spotted him back on the sideline soon after. A bulky boot encased his lower left leg and foot. But there’s still a silver lining. As per an NFL doctor, the nature of the injury isn’t severe.

“Colts CB Sauce Gardner left today’s game with a calf injury,” Sports Injury Central wrote. “@ProFootballDoc does not expect him to return today, but also says it is NOT an Achilles injury.”

Further tests will reveal the full details of the injury. But what’s worrying, Gardner’s lower leg has whispered trouble before. Calf soreness sidelined him from a training camp practice earlier this season. Coaches hammered home caution then, preaching full healing.

And why wouldn’t they? Indianapolis traded big for him. Before the NFL trade deadline, the Colts gave up their 2026 first, 2027 first rounder and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell to the Jets.

With Gardner gone, let’s examine the 25-year-old’s stats and the void his absence creates.

Why Sauce Gardner leaves the Colts exposed

Career highlights include two First-Team All-Pro selections and two Pro Bowl appearances. He earned Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2022. Opponents complete just ‌50% of their passes against him.

“[Sauce Gardner’s] a very aware player,” Colts Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo said last week. “Very smart, very intelligent guy. Picked up the system very well.”

In his first three games with the Indianapolis Colts, Sauce Gardner recorded a total of 13 tackles and defended two passes. In the matchup against the Falcons, he made six tackles and defended one pass.

In the following game against the Chiefs, he tallied seven tackles and once again defended one pass. Not extraordinary, but yes, these performances highlight his impact on the Colts’ defense.

Though Gardner’s injury looks minor now, lingering issues can always turn bad unexpectedly. As for the Colts, they sit at an 8-3 record, so every snap against the Jacksonville Jaguars next week looms huge.