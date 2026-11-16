Condolences Pour In From Colts Owner Kalen Jackson & Fans for Loss of Longtime Supporter

Around Indianapolis, game days weren’t quite the same unless Linda Campbell was in the mix: tailgating with family, taking photos with mascot Blue, and treating every fellow supporter like an old friend. Following her passing on November 11, the tight-knit Colts community is mourning one of its brightest spirits, drawing heartfelt tributes from fans and a personal message of condolence from team owner Kalen Jackson.

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“#ColtsNation, it’s with a heavy heart to share a fellow fan/dear friend, Linda Campbell, passed away the 11th Keep her husband JR & son Bryce @BCampbell__87 in your prayersLinda never met a stranger & loved the @Colts no matter what!! She’ll be missed so much #ForTHeShoe,” 2023 Colts Fan of the Year posted on X.

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Linda’s passing has stirred up a lot of feeling in the Colts community. Her team spirit shows in nearly every photo shared since, including tailgates, game-day photos with friends and family, and interactions with the team mascot Blue. She also cheered on the team as a proud member of the Blue Ladies.

Founded in 2010 as the Colts’ official women’s fan club, the Blue Ladies brings together thousands of female supporters for exclusive team events, charity drives, and game-day gatherings. As an active member of the group, Linda Campbell was a familiar, welcoming face at tailgates and community meetups.

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For a franchise whose identity is built heavily on loyal, multigenerational fan groups, losing a dedicated regular like Campbell leaves a noticeable void in the stands and across Colts Nation.

According to her official obituary, friends and family can pay their respects on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

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A Celebration of Life will start right after, at 7 p.m. Linda leaves behind her husband, JR Campbell, their child, Bryce Dalton Campbell, and her stepchildren, Matthew Allen (Hope) Campbell and Ashley Marie Campbell.

Kalen Jackson has a history of connecting with fans like her. Will Garvey, a devoted Colts fan in England, died by suicide in 2016. His family began raising money for the charity CALM, and his father, Kevan, wrote to the team for help.

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“He wrote to us; that’s kind of how it started, but he just wanted to share his story with somebody. Almost like part of his healing process was to let us know that his son was such a huge fan, and it brought joy to his life,” says Kalen Jackson.

The family met her on the field before a game. Jackson called it the most emotional meeting she has ever been part of, and she gave them a Colts jersey made for Will and a £10,000 check for CALM.

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That impact was not lost on Colts owner Kalen Jackson, who has consistently made it a priority to stay connected with the team’s fanbase during difficult moments. Reacting to the news of Campbell’s passing on X, Jackson kept her message simple and heartfelt: “I’m so sad to hear this.”

One fan wrote, “She was a beautiful soul. Blessed and lucky to have met Linda. Still processing her passing… I just don’t understand why.”

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While another said, “She was a great friend whom I met through the Blue Ladies Women’s fan club. She always loved those Blue Ladies events, and we always had a blast. She will be missed. Thanks for reposting Maren’s tweet. #BlueLadies #Colts,”

“💔💔💔,” one fan kept it simple.

While the Colts will continue to take the field on Sundays, Campbell’s absence will be felt well beyond the stands by the friends, family, and fellow Blue Ladies members who shared every season with her.