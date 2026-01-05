Colts Confirm Final Decision on Shane Steichen’s Future After Carlie Irsay-Gordon Sent Clear Message

Just a week ago, the Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen admitted he had not sat down with owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon about his future. At least not yet. However, after the last game of the regular season, the tone around the Circle City shifted fast.

As per reports, the Colts believe what they saw early mattered. That 8-2 start still carries weight inside the building. Because of that, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, along with Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson, decided to stay the course. Therefore, Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen are back for another year.

To remove any doubt, clarity followed quickly. Carlie Irsay-Gordon will speak directly to the media.

As Albert Breer shared on X, “Colts announce that GM Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen will return for the 2026 season, with owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon set to address the media tomorrow,” he reported.

He added, “It’ll be Ballard’s 10th year and Steichen’s fourth.”

That message landed loud across the Indy. Now, let’s look at some of the numbers.

Steichen sits at 25-26 through three seasons. Each of the last two ended at 8-9. Meanwhile, Ballard, 56, has led the front office since 2017. The Colts are 70-77-1 in that span. Only two playoff trips came in 2018 and 2020.

Still, the Horseshoe believes stability matters. And for now, Colts Nation gets continuity.

