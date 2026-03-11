Daniel Jones Announces Massive Injury Update After Colts Hand Him Historic NFL Contract

Essentials Inside The Story Daniel Jones reveals return timeline after Achilles injury

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has a message for next year. In 2025, Jones was on track for a career season, leading the team to a stunning 7-1 start before an injury ended his year. With the focus shifting to the 2026 season, Jones spoke about how his recovery is continuing.

“My goal is to be back by week one and be ready to go,” Daniel Jones said on the Pat McAfee Show. “I think that’s what we’re working towards and should be able to accomplish. So it’s all a process, and we’ll keep checking the boxes, working with the guys here with the Colts, and feel good about that. So I’m. I’m planning on being back and the goals shooting for week one.”

When asked about an update on his recovery process involving his Achilles issue, Jones stated his update clearly that his team “should be able to accomplish” being back by Week 1, to finish what he started: a quest for playoff football.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Daniel Jones joined the Colts on a one-year, $14 million deal in free agency last year and quickly revived his career. However, before Indianapolis, Jones had an ugly ending with the New York Giants, who drafted him sixth overall in 2019. He started 69 games for the Big Blue, posting a 24-44-1 record before his run with the organization came to an end as the Giants released him in November 2024 to conclude a tumultuous tenure in the Big Apple.

He signed with the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad for the remainder of the season before joining the Colts.

Then, as Indianapolis’ QB1, Jones had thrown for 3,101 yards with 19 touchdowns and was just 104 yards short of his career-high for passing yards and six touchdowns away from his personal best in passing touchdowns.

Based on these stellar numbers before his injury, the Colts placed the rarely used transition tag on Jones before the March 3 deadline, which allowed the franchise to match any offer sheet he might have signed.

With this provision, the Indianapolis front office put forth a contract for the young quarterback that will be etched in league history.

“Max value of $100 million, making it the largest two-year contract in NFL history, per agents Brian Murphy and Andrew Kessler,” as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. With this deal, Daniel Jones will make $88 million, which includes over $60 million in guaranteed money, as the two-year contract can go up to $100 million with incentives.

While the Indianapolis Colts have handed Daniel Jones a historic extension, this wasn’t the only big-money move made by the franchise this offseason, as they re-signed wide receiver Alec Pierce to a four-year, $116 million contract. When asked about this move, Jones shared his reaction on the Pat McAfee Show.

Daniel Jones expresses excitement about Pierce’s extension

Alongside Jones, the Colts were facing a significant decision as wide receiver Alec Pierce expressed a desire to test free agency. In the 2025 season, Pierce recorded 47 receptions for 1,003 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns while leading the NFL with a 21.3 yards-per-catch average for the second consecutive season.

With these stellar numbers, Pierce was retained by the Colts after handing him a four-year, $114 million deal. Reacting to this move, Jones shared he’s “fired up” that Pierce is back with the Colts on the Pat McAfee Show.

“He was a tremendous leader, obviously a great player, extremely productive and a guy you could count on,” Jones said.

With Daniel Jones targeting a Week 1 return and Alec Pierce locked in on a massive deal, the Indianapolis Colts appear poised to pick up right where they left off. The pieces are in place for a legitimate Super Bowl run in 2026.