Daniel Jones Gets Real On Locker Room Mood Amid Sauce Gardner Injury After Colts’ Loss to Texans

The Indianapolis Colts lost 20-16 to the Houston Texans in Week 13, their second straight defeat. Walking into the locker room afterward, you’d expect heads down, frustration boiling over. Instead, quarterback Daniel Jones set the tone with calm confidence.

Jones played through a fractured fibula and went 14-of-27 for 201 yards with two touchdowns. On his final drive, he pushed the Colts to Houston’s 31-yard line with 1:45 left before a turnover on downs ended it all. But there were no regrets, just a quiet fire burning in his eyes as he addressed the media.

“I think coming in tomorrow, I definitely expect a high sense of urgency and guys being ready, eager to correct what we need to correct and improve,” Jones said post-game. “I don’t think anyone is losing confidence, or certainly no one is going to get too wound up about it. But we know what we have to do, and we know we have to improve and make progress. So I expect guys to be ready to go.”

That’s the message echoing through Indianapolis right now; no panic, no finger-pointing, just forward momentum. Daniel Jones made it clear this group isn’t shaken. They’re 8-4, still leading the division, and treating this loss like a learning moment instead of a crisis.

Wideout Alec Piecer showed up with four catches for 78 yards, but running back Jonathan Taylor got bottled up one again. 85 yards, and no touchdown. Kicker Michael Badgley missed an extra point that felt bigger in hindsight. Houston’s defense held the Colts under 20 points for the first time all season. And yet, the fight never left the Colts.

Jones kept emphasizing one thing: belief. The locker room still has it. They walked out knowing there’s still five games up ahead, and now dwelling on what just happened. That’s leadership, especially when you’re playing hurt and your defense just lost its biggest weapon. And speaking of that, cornerback Sauce Gardner’s injury changed everything long before the first quarter ended.

Sauce Gardner’s calf injury update

On the second defensive snap, Sauce Gardner pulled up covering Texans tight end Cade Slover. As the two went head to head, Gardner’s left leg buckled a little, and he started limping. Non-contact, the trainers ran up immediately, and the worst fear was an Achilles injury.

Gardner couldn’t put weight on his left leg as trainers helped him off the field. He was ruled questionable at first as he went to the locker room. But then he came back to the sideline in a walking boot with crutches and he was officially ruled out. Post-game, reporters spotted him in the locker room without the boot but still using crutches to get around.

Post-game, Gardener offered his own take. “I think it’s a strain,” he said. “Felt like I got shot in the calf or something. But it was high (in my calf). … I don’t think it’s the Achilles or nothing like that.”

Head Coach Shane Steichen kept things tight during his presser. Just “calf injury,” no timeline, no specifics. He admitted he didn’t know the severity yet, which left a lot more questions than answers.

This was Sauce Gardner’s third game since the Colts traded two first-round picks and receiver Adonai Mitchell to pry him from the New York Jets. Losing him now, right when the playoff race tightens, stings.

Mekhi Blackmon jumped in immediately after Gardner exited. The third-year corner from Minnesota is still working back from a 2024 ACL tear, and now he’s front and center. Chris Lammons adds some more depth while Kenny Moore locks down the slot.

The Colts had paid a massive price for Garnder’s shutdown ability. Without him, the secondary looks thinner. For now, Daniel Jones’ message still stands: no one’s losing confidence. But they’ll need to prove it on the field next week when they go up against the Jacksonville Jaguars.