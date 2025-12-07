brand-logo
Daniel Jones Update: Achilles Injury Confirmed as NFL Doctor Gives Dire take after Colts QB Goes Down

The Colts visited Jacksonville at EverBank Stadium in Week 14, with both teams tied 8-4. Then Daniel Jones limped off with a non-contact injury to his right lower leg. Per Adam Schefter, Jones is out with an Achilles injury. 

But Jeff Mueller, a physical therapist, peeked at the play on X and guessed it’s either an Achilles or calf injury. 

“Would love to see a view from the opposite side to see if there’s signs of an Achilles injury as Daniel Jones steps back with his right leg. But I’m leaning towards this being a calf or Achilles injury as of right now,” Jeff wrote on X.

