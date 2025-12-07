Daniel Jones Update: Achilles Injury Confirmed as NFL Doctor Gives Dire take after Colts QB Goes Down

The Colts visited Jacksonville at EverBank Stadium in Week 14, with both teams tied 8-4. Then Daniel Jones limped off with a non-contact injury to his right lower leg. Per Adam Schefter, Jones is out with an Achilles injury.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
Colts say QB Daniel Jones is out due to an Achilles injury.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 7, 2025
But Jeff Mueller, a physical therapist, peeked at the play on X and guessed it’s either an Achilles or calf injury.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Would love to see a view from the opposite side to see if there’s signs of an Achilles injury as Daniel Jones steps back with his right leg. But I’m leaning towards this being a calf or Achilles injury as of right now,” Jeff wrote on X.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT