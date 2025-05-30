Colts DT Exposes Jim Irsay’s True Colors After Being Forced to Change Ways After 3-Years

Jim Irsay wasn’t just the Colts’ owner, he was their heartbeat. A man who, despite his billionaire status, never lost the pulse of his locker room. When Reggie Wayne, a Colts legend turned WR coach, stood before the team after Irsay’s passing, his voice cracked, “He would have done anything for anybody.” His eyes were full of tears as he remembered the owner. Irsay’s commitment to his players went beyond words. His dedication wasn’t limited to financial support.

Irsay’s ‘Kicking The Stigma‘ initiative, backed by over $17 million in funding, aimed to spread awareness of mental health issues, reflecting his deep understanding of the challenges players face both on and off the field. The players didn’t just respect him, they loved him, trusted him. It wasn’t bought, it was built.

While talking about Jim Irsay, Colts’ DT DeForest Buckner revealed an interesting story. Last year, he injured his ankle in the week 8 game against the Texans. While he was looking for treatment options, he found Pana. And the owner fully supported him. The Dt said, “I mentioned wanting to go to Panama to get some stem cell treatment for my ankle and little things like that. The Irsay family obviously flew me out there on one of their jets, got me the treatment, and brought me back. It’s just little things like that. He’s willing to do whatever it takes for the organization and for those around him.” That’s truly unheard.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Undoubtedly, his charity wasn’t limited to his own team—he cared about his rivals, too. Take the moment after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field: while many owners issued statements, Irsay quietly donated $25,003 to Hamlin’s GoFundMe. That was his nature. He rarely spoke about his generosity, but those around him knew.

After their owner’s passing, they are coming back in the season with renewed vigor. The best tribute will be the Super Bowl. And a change in the system after 3 years might push them closer.

DeForest Buckner ready for defensive changes

Change is in the air. The Colts are switching gears, turning the page on a defense that struggled under Gus Bradley for three long, frustrating seasons. And the man tasked with this makeover? Lou Anarumo. A name that carries a bit of mystique, if you ask DeForest Buckner. “When I was doing my research on him,” the DT said, “players from Cincinnati called him the ‘Mad Scientist.’ After the first install, I finally understood why.” It’s the kind of nickname that doesn’t come lightly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Anarumo’s defense isn’t just about schemes. It’s a growing puzzle, complex and unpredictable. Samson Ebukam, a defensive veteran, summed it up bluntly, “He’s serious. Very serious. He knows what he wants and demands it. We just have to perform.” No sugarcoating here. The message is obvious. Perform or fall behind. Jim Irsay would have liked it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, the path isn’t smooth. The Colts are installing this new system without their starting linebackers. A big hurdle, no doubt. But if anyone can handle it, it’s a team desperate for reinvention. The NFL’s watching, and so are the fans. Because after years of disappointment, hope tastes pretty sweet.