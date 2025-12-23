Colts Fans Turn On Philip Rivers as Stunning Jonathan Taylor Stats After Colts MNF Loss vs. 49ers

One late decision by the Colts’ quarterback became the moment fans couldn’t stop talking about after Monday night’s loss.

The Indianapolis Colts fell 48–27 to the San Francisco 49ers, dropping to 8–7 and seeing their playoff odds slide to around 3 percent as they continue chasing Jacksonville and Houston in the AFC South.

Rivers turned back the clock in the first half of the Colts’ matchup with the San Francisco 49ers by delivering a performance that drew attention across the NFL. Making his first NFL appearance in several years, the 44-year-old quarterback showed early command of the offense.

Making his first NFL start since the 2020 season, Rivers threw for 277 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, but the Colts couldn’t keep pace with Brock Purdy’s five-touchdown night.

Despite the solid stat line, fans focused on one late mistake that shifted the conversation entirely.

Fans lash out at Philip Rivers for ignoring wide-open Jonathan Taylor

A recent post on X highlighted a moment where Philip Rivers apparently ignored his running back Jonathan Taylor’s wide-open position. “Philip Rivers ignoring Jonathan Taylor wide open in the flat on the pick 6 to end the game,” the post caption said. Causing a shift in perspectives, the Colts fans stepped forward to criticize QB Philip Rivers for limiting the running back’s yards.

Despite Jonathan Taylor continuing to produce when given chances against San Francisco, fans felt the Colts failed to fully utilize him in the passing game during the MNF loss. “Taylor was that open so much on check downs — could hardly get a look. Was unbelievable,” a fan wrote. The frustration centered on missed opportunities as Indianapolis struggled to keep pace offensively.

Philip Rivers returned to the NFL at 44 years old to start for the Colts on Monday Night Football, marking his first game action since the 2020 season after five years away from the league. “He’s 44,” a fan complained. The comment reflected growing concern as Rivers finished with 277 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in a 48–27 loss to San Francisco.

Similar frustrations have surfaced around the league this season, as teams abandon the run early when games get out of hand, often leaving elite running backs underutilized despite their efficiency.

With Indianapolis chasing points in a 48–27 MNF loss to San Francisco, the Colts never got Jonathan Taylor going on the ground. Taylor finished with 16 carries for 46 yards (2.9 per rush) and a 1-yard TD. “F*** PHILLIP RIVERs and this d*** s*** Colts play calling…. Jonathan Taylor only having 46 yards is fingCRIMINAL!!!! They let this old f throw on first down,” another fan wrote, criticizing the QB’s decision making.

The Colts fell behind quickly against San Francisco, forcing a pass-heavy approach as Brock Purdy threw five touchdowns and the 49ers built a multi-score lead by halftime. “Jonathan Taylor having 5 carries just shows how much the NFL has been pathetic this year,” a fan wrote, criticizing the game script and early deficits that limited Indianapolis’ rushing attempts.

Taylor now sits at 1,489 rushing yards, but Bills RB James Cook has moved ahead in the rushing race. A fan wrote, “Dear Santa, all I want for Christmas is 24 more Jonathan Taylor rushing yards,” wishing for a few more yards for the 26-year-old.

The MNF loss dropped the Colts to 8–7, and with their playoff probability now in the low single digits, the margin for error is gone heading into the final two weeks.