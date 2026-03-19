Former Colts & Cowboys WR Announces Retirement After Being Out of NFL Since 2022

Essentials Inside The Story T.Y. Hilton has officially stepped away from football after being out of the league for a while.

He finished with 9,812 yards and 53 touchdowns, ranking among the Colts’ all-time best receivers.

He’s now moving into coaching, taking over as head coach at his old high school in Miami.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton always had a knack for vanishing from sight and reappearing for game-changing moments. Despite being 5-foot-10 and 183 pounds, that unique ability earned him the nickname “The Ghost” as he spent a decade being a deep-threat for the Indianapolis Colts. Hilton, who hadn’t taken an NFL snap since a brief 2022 stint with the Dallas Cowboys, ended the speculation surrounding his absence by officially announcing his retirement from the league.

“After an incredible journey, it’s time for me to retire from the game of football and begin a new chapter,” T.Y. Hilton wrote in a statement via X on March 18. “Thank you to Mr. Irsay, his family, and the entire Colts organization for believing in a kid from Miami and giving me the opportunity to live out. I also want to thank the Cowboys organization for giving me the opportunity to continue playing the game I love.”

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In his announcement, Hilton expressed gratitude to the Colts and Cowboys organizations, his teammates, family, and fans, specifically recalling the unforgettable feeling of running out at Lucas Oil Stadium before signing off with ‘Forever a Colt’.

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Now that he has officially hung up his cleats, Hilton looks like a strong candidate for the Colts’ Ring of Honor. At 36, he closes his career with 638 receptions, 9,812 receiving yards, and 53 touchdowns across 146 games. Only former Colts wide receivers Reggie Wayne and Marvin Harrison stand ahead of Hilton in receiving yards within the franchise’s history.

While the Colts drafted him 92nd overall in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft, Hilton had already earned the first of his four straight Pro Bowl selections by 2014. Around that time, Hilton formed a special partnership with quarterback Andrew Luck, and they became one of the NFL’s most exciting QB-WR duos of their time. Hilton also emerged as a big playmaker who contributed to the Colts’ rise in the 2010s, including their run to the AFC Championship Game in 2014.

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In the Colts’ 2013 Wild Card comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs, Hilton delivered one of the most memorable performances for his franchise. With just over four minutes left in the game, Hilton caught a go-ahead 64-yard touchdown to secure a 45-44 win for his team. Hilton also helped rally the Colts from a 28-point deficit with 224 receiving yards, which is the third-highest total receiving yards ever in an NFL playoff game.

Hilton’s best performance came in the 2016 season, when he led the NFL with 1,448 yards. But after that, Hilton’s production dipped as he suffered many injuries, and Andrew Luck suddenly retired after the 2018 season. Despite the lack of 1,000-plus-yard seasons, Hilton remained a contributor for the Colts until the 2021 season. That year proved especially challenging for Hilton as a preseason surgery sidelined him for five games and a quadriceps injury cost him another.

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A concussion capped a brutal 2021 season for Hilton, who finished with just 23 receptions for 331 yards and three touchdowns. The string of injuries meant that for the first time since his rookie year, Hilton was no longer the Colts’ No. 1 receiver, signaling the end of an era. After that, while his one-year, $8 million deal with the Colts expired, Hilton remained unsigned for most of the 2022 season.

Then, in December, the Dallas Cowboys brought him in for a late-season push. Hilton played only three games, but even in that short stint, he reminded fans of his playmaking ability. In the Week 16 game against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, Hilton delivered one last moment of brilliance. Facing a daunting third-and-30, he hauled in a 52-yard reception that helped set up a game-tying touchdown for the Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Hilton then finished that brief Cowboys stint with 121 yards and no touchdowns before disappearing from the NFL.

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What was T.Y. Hilton doing since his last snap in the NFL?

T.Y. Hilton emerged as one of the defining players for the Colts after quarterback Peyton Manning retired. In Indianapolis, Hilton recorded five seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards. Reggie Wayne passed the WR1 torch to Hilton, who later handed it to Michael Pittman Jr. The franchise hopes Alec Pierce can continue that lineage of excellence. But what happened with Hilton when he disappeared from the NFL?

Even before making his retirement official, T.Y. Hilton had already started writing the next chapter of his football journey. In December 2025, Hilton announced that he had been hired as the head football coach at Miami Springs High School in Florida, his alma mater. It’s a full-circle moment for Hilton, who once played there as a two-sport athlete in basketball and football.

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Back in high school, Hilton earned First Team All-Dade honors during his senior year after he posted 785 receiving yards and 16 TDs. At the same time, Hilton also excelled on special teams, returning four kicks for touchdowns in just 10 games. Now, as Hilton officially steps away from the NFL, he turns his attention to giving back to the community that shaped him long before the NFL spotlight found him. He will lead Miami Springs into the 2026 high school football season, bringing with him years of experience and insight.