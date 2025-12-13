Former NFL Star Rushes to Shane Steichen and Philip Rivers’ Defense After Cam Newton Calls Out Colts’ QB Decision

After the Indianapolis Colts signed Philip Rivers, the front office did not shut the door on the 44-year-old starting in Week 15. Naturally, many critics have doubts, and Cam Newton is one of them. Still, not everyone saw this as a bad move. In fact, some rushed in with context, history, and a calm explanation.

Age might be the first thing Newton pointed at. Rivers is 44, and his legs are not winning foot races. Even so, former Chargers defensive back Quentin Jammer explained why Shane Steichen wanted Rivers. Jammer revealed Steichen’s role went far beyond a title.

“Steichen ran our scout team offense against us every day at practice while Phillip was a young charger.”

Moreover, Jammer did not like how the move was framed. Some felt Cam Newton was slighted. Jammer shut that down fast. He made it clear this was never personal. As he put it, “It’s literally got nothing to do with Cam at all. Phil is plug and play.”

To add weight, Jammer’s words come from experience. He played 12 NFL seasons, starting in 2002 with the San Diego Chargers. Eleven of those were with the Bolts. From 2004 to 2012, Rivers was his quarterback. Later on, during Jammer’s final two seasons, Shane Steichen joined that same staff. So he knows both Steichen and Rivers.

However, the Colts are in this situation because Daniel Jones suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Week 14. Steichen needed stability, someone who was familiar with the system. That’s what Jammer wants to say.

Rivers knows this locker room. Michael Pittman, Jonathan Taylor, and Quenton Nelson are still with the franchise. So, despite the move feeling strange, Rivers made the most sense. Still, Cam Newton feels the move has no merit, and it could have been him instead of Rivers.

Cam Newton called out the Colts’ Rivers’ decision

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton did not hide his frustration about the Colts signing Philip Rivers. Speaking on his podcast 4th&1 with Cam Newton, he sounded more hurt than angry.

“It’s almost like a slap in my face, bro. I’m not even gonna lie.”

Newton’s co-host, Omari Collins, suggested Newton never made himself available or publicly asked for a workout. That idea caught Newton off guard. Almost instantly, his tone changed. He fired back with disbelief, asking, “Did Philip Rivers send any type of signs that he was available?!”

After that, Newton doubled down. He made it clear he would not play along with uneven rules. He said he is “no sucker” and “no lab rat.” More importantly, he questioned why expectations shift based on the name.

“Why are you asking me to do something that everybody else didn’t do?” he asked.

He also reminded everyone he never shut the door on football. Newton said he “did not [retire] and will not because of an opportunity like this” to return. Still, Collins pointed to history. Rivers once wore Colts blue back in 2020. Newton brushed that aside without hesitation.

“I don’t give a damn if he was in their family! He’s 44 years old, bro!” he said. “Do you see what I’m saying? How do people hold Cam Newton to a standard that you’re not holding everyone else?”

Rivers currently sits on the Colts’ practice squad. He still trails 23-year-old Riley Leonard on the depth chart. With the Seahawks coming to town, it is unclear if Rivers even suits up. So for now, Colt Nation waits. Let’s see if it happens or not.