Colts Get Unfortunate News From NFL Doctor as It Might Be Over for Anthony Richardson in Indy

The offseason for the Indianapolis Colts took a turn for the worse. Quarterback Anthony Richardson will be sitting out the minicamp because of a shoulder injury. Yes, the very same shoulder. Head coach Shane Steichen said that the decision to opt him out of the mini-camp is more precautionary than reactionary. And while surgery isn’t currently on the table, the injury might be worse than initially expected.

Steichen said that the injury’s occurrence was a result of ‘stress over time’. “We’ll see when he comes back. Not gonna put a timetable for training camp on it, but when he does come back, we’ll ease him into throwing, and then we’ll go from there. The good thing is he’s not gonna need a procedure right now,” Shane added. There was an initial optimism that Anthony would be back by training camp, but NFL doctor Jeff Mueller has gone and dampened that optimism.

The same AC joint that he had surgery on? This could turn out to be really bad. What was supposed to be a tight race for the number one QB spot might have crossed the finish line without even starting. As analyst Jeff Mueller posted on X, “I think Daniel Jones was going to win the job regardless, but this gives a clear path. Expect IND WRs to rise in ADP. It might be over for Anthony Richardson, unfortunately.” What makes matters worse? Anthony Richardson’s performance in the offseason so far genuinely impressed Steichen. “He’s been great. … Acclimating to the offence, learning it, the system. Obviously, a smart guy understands it, he’s picked it up,” Steichen said. “He’s a veteran guy that comes in early, late nights, does all the right things,” he remarked.

This injury has not only derailed Anthony’s season, but it might have thrown his Colts’ future up in the air. The fans had high hopes for Richardson. They were convinced that if he reached his ceiling, he could cement himself as the franchise quarterback. The fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft, he was supposed to be so much more. The recurring injuries prevented the fans from seeing what he could have been.

His shoulder issues go way back to his rookie season in 2023, when he suffered from a grade 3 AC joint sprain, which called for surgery. It kept him out for a year. Things were simply not the same ever since. He returned in 2024, only to face even more setbacks. Back spasms, oblique injuries, and sprains only added to his inconsistency. In the limited time he was on the pitch, the quality was not good enough.

In 2024, he completed just 47.7% of his passes, the lowest in the league. He also accounted for more interceptions (12) than TDs (8). Compare that to Daniel Jones, who had a 63.3% pass completion while recording 8 TDs and 7 interceptions. No, his stats aren’t infinitely better than Anthony’s. But they were never supposed to be. The Colts didn’t sign Jones to make him the starting QB. They signed him to foster competition.

What does this mean for Anthony Richardson’s Colts future?

The most important aspect of a football player is reliability. No matter the quality, if the team cannot rely on the player when needed, they will start looking for other options. In January 2025, Colts’ general manager Chris Ballard acknowledged the same. “We’ve got to have competition at the position just for the fact that competition makes everybody better,” he remarked. He acted on those words with the subsequent signing of Daniel Jones in a $14 million deal. And now, he has potentially secured the starting spot for this season.

This brings up some difficult questions around Richardson’s future. Between his inconsistent performances and injury setbacks, some real questions are starting to pop up about whether he’s the long-term answer at quarterback. There’s no denying the raw talent — the arm strength, the athleticism. But in this league, availability matters just as much as ability. With Daniel Jones now in the mix, things get interesting. If he steps in, stays healthy, and runs the offence smoothly, it’s not crazy to think the Colts might start re-evaluating their quarterback plans altogether.

The Colts’ quarterback position is the centre of attention as training camp approaches. Not only will the events of the upcoming weeks affect this season, but they may also determine the direction of the franchise in the future. A concrete decision regarding Anthony’s future will almost entirely depend on whether he’s ready by the end of training camp.

As for Richardson? He’s not giving up just yet. Injuries, particularly recurring injuries, can be hard on a football player’s mind. Yet, Anthony remains optimistic. He has undergone a significant transformation during the offseason, adding about 12 pounds of muscle mass and is more than eager to return to the field. “I love being able to work out, I love being able to run, I just love being able to play football. But whenever there’s an injury, you know, you—you kinda hate that,” he remarked. Time will tell how his situation unravels. Do you think it’s the end of the road for Richardson?