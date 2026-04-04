Colts GM Chris Ballard Justifies $88M Daniel Jones Deal as Anthony Richardson’s Future Remains Uncertain

Last season, the Indianapolis Colts made a clever choice by signing Daniel Jones to a one-year, $14 million contract. This move provided them with much-needed stability at quarterback while Anthony Richardson was facing injury issues. And it also offered Jones the fresh start he had been looking for.

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It’s no wonder that Chris Ballard and the Colts were eager to bring him back. But the cost of the new contract made things a little difficult. Jones, who is now 28, signed a two-year deal worth $88 million, which could go up to $100 million with bonuses, making it the largest two-year contract ever in the league. Despite this, Ballard remained resolute in his choice.

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“I’ll never forget when he got named the starter,” Ballard said on the latest episode of the Up & Adams Show. “Your chain named him the starter. If you had seen the negative emails, I was just like, ‘Come on, people, let him let this guy play.’ And so, as you watched him play, you saw who he was as a teammate and his work ethic. His will to not only be strong himself but also do whatever it takes for the team—that’s a special quality, and I think it was really good working back and forth with his agent to find common ground.

At the same time, even though Jones is recovering from an Achilles injury, everyone in the organization feels optimistic as the Colts truly believe that what he demonstrated in the first half of 2025 was real and can continue into the next season.

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Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 22: Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Daniel Jones 17 passes during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Indianapolis Colts on December 22, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 22 49ers at Colts EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon116251222007

“We believe in Daniel, and we do organizationally, and he needed to feel that. And if Daniel were to hit free agency, you know, the quarterback thing is you never know; like, everybody’s hyped. He’s not going to get okay; there have been other instances where guys have, so we’re happy to have him. We’re thankful.”

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Before the injury, Jones was putting together one of his best seasons. He completed 68% of his throws for 3,101 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight picks, while also adding 164 rushing yards and five scores.

Now, with the Colts locking him in for two years, the direction seems clear. However, it also leaves a big question hanging over the franchise. Where does Anthony Richardson fit into this plan moving forward?

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Anthony Richardson’s Colts future remains uncertain

Anthony Richardson came to Indianapolis with high hopes after being picked No. 4 overall, the best selection for the team since Andrew Luck. Unfortunately, things haven’t worked out as expected, as injuries and inconsistent performances have prevented him from securing the starting job.

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Back in February, he even requested a trade, but for now, Richardson is still part of the Colts. So when Chris Ballard chatted with Kay Adams, the conversation naturally turned to what lies ahead.

“Yeah, we’ll see; I got where his agent, who’s done a really good job with Anthony, is and where Anthony’s mindset is,” Ballard said when asked about whether there is any trade proposal for Richardson. “Nothing’s materialized at this point. So we’ll see what happens going forward.”

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“I’m proud of Anthony. He’s had some bad luck, unfortunately, but I’m proud of, like, if he’s a good, like, he’s a good young man; he’s a good teammate.”

After being picked in 2023, his first year fell apart due to several injuries, including one that ended his season. In his second year, things didn’t improve much either, as he faced more challenges, a short time on the bench, and missed several games toward the end of the season.

Last season was the same; he lost his starting position to Daniel Jones and ended up on injured reserve due to an unusual pregame injury.

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Over three seasons, he has appeared in just 17 games with 15 starts, posting an 8-7 record while throwing for 2,400 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. Moreover, his 50.6 completion rate and just one game above 65 percent highlight the struggles through the air.

Still, the upside shows up when he runs, with 634 yards and 10 touchdowns, yet the consistency has continued to slip away.

So, Richardson showed what he can do, but for the Colts, the question is no longer about potential. Let’s see how the front office tackles this situation.