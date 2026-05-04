Colts GM Chris Ballard Pushes for Radical 2027 NFL Draft Rule Change Amid Steelers Backlash

One would always find the NFL exploring ways to fine-tune its events and keep fans engaged. The annual draft has long been a major draw, but it’s also had a reputation for dragging on and losing momentum at times. That’s why the latest tweaks seem to be hitting the right note. Even Chris Ballard, general manager of the Indianapolis Colts, came away impressed.

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“Yes, it was great, because we were not there until midnight,” Chris Ballard said, appearing on The Rich Eisen Show. “I mean, we can get it done; we know what we’re going to do. Teams know what they’re going to do. And if we’re gonna make a trade, there’s been enough talk beforehand, and when we get on the clock, we can get it done.”

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Even though the Colts did not have a first-round pick, Ballard liked how things went this year. One big reason is that the draft moved much faster. Ballard thinks the league should go even further. He also suggested reducing the first round time to five minutes per pick.

“I’m all for cutting it to five if we can do it; I’m alright with it.”

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This year, the NFL reduced the time for each first-round pick to eight minutes for the first time. Because of that, the entire first round finished in 2 hours and 53 minutes. That is 36 minutes faster than last year, when teams had 10 minutes per pick, and the round lasted 3 hours and 29 minutes.

Earlier, the draft used to feel very long. Back in 2007, under Roger Goodell, the first round lasted over 6 hours. In 2008, the time was cut to 10 minutes per pick.

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The timing for the other rounds has not changed. Teams still get seven minutes in round two, five minutes in rounds three to six, and four minutes in round seven. He explained that teams already spend months preparing for the draft, so they should already know what they want to do when it is their turn.

“If we’ve not got in our minds what we’re doing, like, if we’re on the clock, and we’re still debating who we’re taking, it’s a little late,” Ballard continued. “And even with trade talks, I still think teams are good at it; you know who you’re dealing with, and you can get all that done. It’s so much easier than it was back in the day, when you had to call in, write the paper, go up to the runner… But I thought it was great. The eight minutes were great.”

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While Ballard liked the faster pace, not everyone feels the same.

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NFL Draft rule change sparks Steelers reaction

The Pittsburgh Steelers went into the NFL Draft with a clear plan. They were hoping to pick wide receiver Makai Lemon. But things did not go their way. The Philadelphia Eagles moved ahead of them and selected him first.

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After that, the Steelers adjusted and used their No. 21 pick to draft Max Iheanachor, an offensive tackle from Arizona State. During this process, GM Omar Khan had to deal with the new draft timing rules. The league reduced the time between first-round picks, and Khan made it clear he preferred the older system.

“I’d love to have 10 minutes, but it’s the same for everybody else,” Khan said. “Eight minutes is what it is, but those two minutes feel like an eternity sometimes.”

Khan explained that because of less time during the draft, teams are now doing more work before the event. They are talking about trades earlier, so they are ready when their turn comes.

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“They moved the first round from 10 minutes to eight minutes, so naturally we’ve been having more conversations to set parameters of what the value is if you move up to this spot or trade back,” Khan said. “There’s more conversation, but until we get there, I’m not sure how that’s going to go.”

Meanwhile, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said, “I only get 40 seconds to call a play,” McCarthy said. “We’ll be fine.”

In the end, the faster draft may be good for fans, but teams like the Steelers are still adjusting to the pressure it brings.