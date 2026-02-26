Colts GM Confirms if Anthony Richardson Has a Future in Indianapolis Amid Daniel Jones Contract Negotiation

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Titans vs Colts DEC 22 December 22, 2024: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson 5 after NFL game action against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM. Credit Image: Â John Mersits/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241222_zma_c04_144.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree335535

An eye injury wiped out most of Richardson's season

The Colts are pushing to secure Daniel Jones

A first-round pick’s future with the Indianapolis Colts is hanging in the balance. The flashes of brilliance have been undeniable, but so have the stints on the sideline. For Anthony Richardson, the question has always been availability, and Colts GM Chris Ballard just weighed in on whether the team is willing to keep waiting for an answer.

“I see a future,” said a confident Ballard. “It’s kind of like with any player, you never know what’s gonna happen, things change, but yeah. We like Anthony.”

The 23-year-old missed the majority of the 2025 season after suffering an eye injury in Week 6 when the Colts faced the Arizona Cardinals. The accident happened before the game. The QB was doing pre-game warm-up rituals with a resistance band, but he lost the grip of the band, and it snapped back, hitting his eye and causing significant damage to his orbital bone.

Following the injury, he underwent a successful surgery, and at the end of the regular season, he returned to practice with the team but didn’t play any games. Although the injury took place in Week 6, Anthony played only 2 games, throwing just 9 passing yards.

He was a highly rated college star, prompting the Colts to pick him in the first round (4th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. While the franchise believed he would become a cornerstone player of the offense, recurring injuries like ankle sprains, a dislocated pinky, and back spasms hampered his progress. As a result, he has only featured in 17 games for the two-time Super Bowl champions, remaining on the sidelines for the majority of the period.

The 23-year-old still has one year left in his rookie contract with the Colts, and Ballard wants to keep him because of his talent and positive mindset. Aside from Anthony, the general manager hopes to lock in the other quarterback, Daniel Jones, before he becomes a free agent.

Colts push to secure Daniel Jones before free agency opens

Daniel Jones, the first round and sixth overall pick from the 2019 NFL Draft, previously played for the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings before landing a short-term one-year deal. With the end of the 2025 campaign, the quarterback is slated to hit free agency in March.

Chris Ballard recently mentioned the franchise is currently negotiating a deal with the 28-year-old and is optimistic about securing a new contract.

“We’ll continue to work this week and see if we can get something done,” said the Colts general manager recently. “It’s been very positive. When both sides are driven to get it done, it usually works out in the right way.”

Although his time with the Colts was limited to only one season, he had 13 starts, and his back-to-back impressive performances left a strong impression on the management, which is why they are keen on retaining him.

With 3,101 passing yards and 19 passing touchdowns, he had one of the most productive seasons of his NFL career. Additionally, he guided the team to an 8-5 record as a QB1. However, an Achilles injury ended his season as well as the Colts’ playoff chances. They lost all subsequent games in his absence, finishing the season with an 8-9 record.

If the negotiations with the QB take longer, the organization has an option to use the franchise tag on him, which the Dallas Cowboys are reportedly planning to do with wide receiver George Pickens. But the GM has dismissed the possibility of implementing such a move.