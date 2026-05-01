Colts GM Publicly Admits He “Underestimated” Daniel Jones, and How He Was Proved Wrong

Daniel Jones was ruled out in the second half of 2025 due to a ruptured Achilles. However, by that time, he had already proven himself an elite quarterback. As a result, the Indianapolis Colts did not waste time re-signing him to a two-year, $88 million contract last month. But this feeling was not always there. During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Colts general manager Chris Ballard opened up about underestimating the QB, ultimately being proven wrong by him.

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“Just like we had Alex Smith in Kansas City, there are a lot alike,” said Chris Ballard on The Rich Eisen Show, via NFL on ESPN on X. “How they prepare for the game, how steady they are day-to-day. Just that there were many similarities. And then I probably underestimated his accuracy as he came in the door. This dude is accurate now. And when he’s in rhythm and really in a groove, he is excellent.”

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Ballard was the director of player personnel and then the director of football operations at the Kansas City Chiefs between 2013 and 2016. Over there, he had the chance with quarterback Alex Smith. Now, while working with Jones, Ballard found several similarities between the two. Both of them are ultimate professionals and provide a consistent, high-floor approach for their respective teams.

But the biggest confession that the GM had was that he underestimated Jones. He doubted his accuracy, but the Duke alum recorded 8 wins in the first 10 games of 2025 with the Colts, boasting a 68% pass completion rate and 100.2 passer rating before getting injured. In 13 games, he recorded 3,101 passing yards and 19 touchdown passes. Despite being talented, the Colts passed on him during the 2019 NFL Draft.

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“Those were the things that I mean; we had scouted Daniel, but until you live with somebody, you don’t know them,” said Chris Ballard. “And so, living with him every day, seeing his consistency, seeing him not get too high or too low. All those things bode well for the Colts and for his future. Well, he’s really good, Rich [Eisner]. He’s really down. This guy’s talented.”

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The Colts scouted Daniel Jones heavily before the 2019 NFL Draft. The GM, along with the scouting members, did extensive work on the QB. Ultimately, the New York Giants chose Jones, and he played there for five full seasons. They lost the chance to add him to the roster before. But now, they are not willing to make the same mistake, especially seeing his performance.

And well, injuries may have cut his season short, but that hasn’t changed how the Colts view Daniel Jones. If anything, his play has strengthened their belief in him. And now, the attention turns to his progress this offseason.

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Daniel Jones has been steadily recovering in the offseason

After a remarkable debut in Indianapolis, Daniel Jones received an $88 million contract. Many still doubt whether it is a good decision by the Colts executives, since he is yet to fully recover. However, as per the latest reports from head coach Shane Steichen, the quarterback is doing rehab and getting close to a full recovery.

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“He’s done a hell of a job with his rehab,” said Shane Steichen. “He’s been tirelessly working at it. He’s been in here every day, 8 to 3 o’clock. I know he’s trying to hit certain landmarks, and he’s on a good path with that.”

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – NOVEMBER 30: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones 17 calls out to his team during an NFL American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts on November 30, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 30 Texans at Colts EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon113025005

The quarterback suffered the injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14. Since then, he has undergone surgery and is continuing rehab. Recently, he took a step forward in rehab as he began dropping back and throwing again. The franchise and the doctors believe that Jones will be fit before the 2026 season starts.

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To make sure everything runs smoothly, HC Steichen has even talked with the Boston Celtics president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens. He asked how the Celtics oversaw the recovery of Jayson Tatum, who also suffered a torn Achilles injury in the 2025 postseason. But since then, he has recovered and is currently at the peak of his career.

Surprisingly, Tatum and Jones have the same surgeon for their Achilles’ repair. So, an overview of his recovery schedule would help the Colts deal with Jones. It has already been more than two months since the injury happened. Even so, he won’t be able to join the practice that commenced on Monday. Regardless, many expect him to be back during the summer training camp. Now, waiting is all the Colts can do.