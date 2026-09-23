Colts Handed Major Blow as HC Shane Steichen Confirms Rough Alec Pierce Update

The Indianapolis Colts waited five months to get Alec Pierce back on the field. Now, they will have to wait again after the wide receiver suffered another setback with the same heel that required surgery during the offseason.

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“Colts HC Shane Steichen told reporters that WR Alec Pierce is being placed on injured reserve due to his heel injury. Pierce will now miss a minimum of four games,” NFL Insider Adam Schefter’s X post read on Wednesday.

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The news came after aggravating his surgically repaired left heel during Sunday’s 33-30 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The move means Pierce will miss at least the next four games, with Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings as the earliest possible return.

The Colts are hopeful Pierce can return this season through rehabilitation, but Steichen declined to provide a specific timeline. Another surgery has not been completely ruled out, although multiple physicians have recommended rehab for now.

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“It’s huge,” Steichen said of Pierce’s absence. “He’s a hell of a player. One of the top receivers in the league. He’s an explosive play waiting to happen.”

Pierce originally underwent surgery on his left ankle and heel in late March after dealing with the injury for months. He had first received a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection in January, but did not respond as expected and eventually needed the procedure.

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The recovery kept him out of spring workouts, training camp, and the preseason. Indianapolis activated Pierce from the PUP list on August 27 and slowly increased his workload, including limiting him to 32 offensive snaps in the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Pierce played 17 snaps in the first quarter against Kansas City, suffering the heel injury while running a route. He did not return and was later seen wearing a walking boot and using crutches.

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The setback naturally raised questions about whether the team brought Pierce back too quickly. Steichen pushed back on that suggestion, saying the receiver cleared every major checkpoint during his rehabilitation.

“We went through that rehab process, he hit all his landmarks, he hit all his benchmarks, and then obviously we eased him back into practice,” Steichen said. “The trainers and doctors felt good about it to go play.”

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“Injuries happen,” Steichen said. “You never want to see it happen, but we would’ve never put him on the field if we didn’t feel good about it and he didn’t feel good about it.”

Pierce’s absence is significant for an Indianapolis offense that already has plenty to figure out at 0-2. The 26-year-old led the NFL in yards per reception in both 2024 and 2025, averaging 22.3 yards and 21.3, respectively.

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His 2025 campaign was his first 1,000-yard season, recording 1,003 yards and six touchdowns on 47 receptions. That production helped convince Indianapolis to give him a four-year, $114 million contract extension in March.

The Colts now have to replace the vertical threat that made Pierce so dangerous. Josh Downs, Keenan Allen and tight end Tyler Warren should see important roles, while Indianapolis has already added another veteran with plenty of experience stretching defenses.

Darius Slayton signed with the Colts this week after spending the previous seven seasons with the New York Giants. He also has familiarity with quarterback Daniel Jones, who was his teammate in New York.

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“He’s got some juice, for sure,” Steichen said. “He still makes big plays, contested catches. So, we’re excited to have him.”

Slayton is not a direct replacement for everything Pierce brings, but his career average of 15.0 yards per reception gives Indianapolis another legitimate downfield option.

The Colts host the Houston Texans on Sunday, with both AFC South teams entering Week 3 at 0-2. For Indianapolis, Pierce’s injury adds another obstacle to a season that has barely gotten started.