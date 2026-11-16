Colts Head Coach Announces Decision on Benching Daniel Jones Amid QB’s Frustration With Tanking

Despite Indianapolis Colts fans donning paper bags on their heads in the stands, the Colts managed to end their 5-game losing streak with a 24-22 win over the Miami Dolphins. However, quarterback Daniel Jones had a poor game, posting a 1.7 Total QBR rating, the worst by any NFL starting QB in 2026. Jones’ performance was worse than Carson Wentz’s 2.3 rating on Monday Night Football and Baker Mayfield’s 2.3 QBR in Week 8, according to Stephen Holder of ESPN.

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In his first season of his two-year, $88 million contract extension following his Achilles tear, Jones has already recorded a league-high 15 total turnovers, including three lost fumbles. Despite his recent slump and vocal frustrations regarding the front office’s trade deadline dismantling, head coach Shane Steichen has confirmed Jones will start on Thursday Night Football.

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“I take everything into account. I always go back and look at the film and make sure, like, on this play, was it his fault? Was it someone else’s fault? I think there’s a lot that goes into it. Obviously, the biggest thing is taking care of the football moving forward,” Steichen told reporters after the Week 10 game.

“Yeah, he’ll be the starting quarterback this week. We’re on a short week; we’ve got to go,” Steichen added. With starting right tackle Jalen Travis inactive and left tackle Bernhard Raimann exiting early against Miami, Steichen added, “We all gotta be better around him.”

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This comes after the Colts sent four veteran starters out of the team ahead of the November 10 trade deadline. Quenton Nelson, an All-Pro guard, was sent to Seattle. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and Keenan Allen were sent to San Francisco. Wide receiver Josh Downs was also sent to Kansas City, with the front office acquiring six future picks in the 2027 and 2028 drafts.

Daniel Jones was open about his frustrations with the decision to reporters on November 11.

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“Honestly, you’re not happy to see it, right? You’re a player, and you’re going out there competing and doing everything you can to win games. So, you’re not happy to see a lot of those decisions,” Jones told reporters.

Daniel Jones completed 11/22 passes for 108 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions (including a 59-yard pick-six by Chris Johnson) as fans jeered him at Lucas Oil Stadium. He now has 1,830 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 10 games.

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Behind him in the depth chart is 2023 fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson Sr., who has only played 13 snaps in the regular season in 2026. Richardson’s fifth-year rookie option was declined by the Colts in April, meaning he will enter unrestricted free agency once the season concludes.

Although Richardson was benched due to inconsistent play during the 2024 season, Steichen named Jones the starting quarterback ahead of Richardson in August 2025.

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“Look, he’s our starting quarterback for the season. I don’t want to have a quick leash on that. I feel confident in his abilities,” Steichen said in 2025.

Financially, Jones will earn $38 million in 2027. However, if released after June 1, the team would free up around $38 million in cap space. However, the Colts do not have their 2027 first-round pick as they traded it to the New York Jets for Sauce Gardner.

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Daniel Jones will now lead the 3-7 Colts on November 19 to face the 3-6 Houston Texans. The Colts are currently 10-point road underdogs in the AFC South clash.