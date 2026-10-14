“I Would Praise Her Everyday”: Rob Gronkowski Shares Honest Thoughts on Carlie Irsay-Gordon’s Sideline Presence Amid Backlash Against Colts Owner

Just like last year, Carlie Irsay-Gordon continues to be a regular presence on the sidelines for the Indianapolis Colts. Equipped with a headset and a clipboard, she makes for a sight most NFL fans aren’t used to. Seldom does an NFL owner make themselves this present on the sideline action during game days.

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There are fans who seem to be bothered about her presence there, but she has some supporters too. Former tight end Rob Gronkowski made his thoughts clear, but with a sly underlying motivation.

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“I would praise her every day ’cause I’m looking for a contract extension,” Gronkowski joked on The Gronk & Jules Show. “I’ll be like, ‘Hey, you’re doing wonderful. You’re doing a wonderful thing. Hey, wasn’t I alright? Jot that down. Jot that down. I was open on that play. … Have a personal meeting with Daniel Jones to get me the ball.

Now, many have interpreted Irsay-Gordon’s presence on the sideline as unnecessary interference. However, Gronkowski candidly addressed where the line needs to be drawn in such matters.

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“I don’t know the logistics, but if she’s just doing it for her own self, her own personal liking of the game of football, and just taking notes, learning the game, and not putting pressure on the coaching staff, on the players after, then so be it.

“But it could be a lot of pressure if you know she’s making the calls from there on out while being on the sidelines.”

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Per ESPN, Irsay’s practice of listening to coaches talk “predates” her becoming the team’s principal owner by years. A source told the network that previous coaches were wary of a figure like that listening in like that, but it never grew to become a problem worth addressing.

Sure, Irsay-Gordon’s presence can irk some. But there is also an equal chance of players seeing her presence in a positive light.

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“It signals respect,” Amy Edmondson, professor of leadership and management at Harvard Business School, told The Athletic. “If someone is taking notes, it’s a simple way of saying what is happening right now is important enough for me to capture it. It also sends us a message that this is what we do — we pay attention and we try to get smarter and more thoughtful.”

Irsay-Gordon, who became the CEO and primary owner of the Colts after her father Jim Irsay’s death in 2025, described her understanding of the sport as being at the “fifth-grade reading level” to Front Office Sports. But she mentioned that she believed that being a good leader involved listening and understanding more than simply speaking or issuing orders.

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The Colts team has also defended Irsay-Gordon’s unusual practice. Head coach Shane Steichen stated that he appreciated what she does for her players and her dedication to the game.

“It’s not an issue at all, she’s been doing it for a long time,” Steichen said on October 9. “We love Carlie. What she does for these players, day in and day out, what she gives them. She just wants to win, and she wants to learn. It’s zero distraction on our part, at all. We have no issue with her being down there.”

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Carlie Irsay-Gordon has been involved with the team even before her current role. She has represented the Colts at NFL owners’ meetings since 2004, and officially joined the team in 2008 while pursuing her doctorate in clinical psychology, per the team’s official website.

Not every owner sees Irsay-Gordon’s actions as micromanagement either. Former Raiders CEO Amy Trask revealed that just because other owners were not physically standing at the sidelines didn’t mean that they were uninvolved. That makes Irsay-Gordon one of the rare owners who “is not hiding her involvement.”