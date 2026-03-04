Alec Pierce Sends a Message to Josh Allen While Confirming Timeline on Possible Colts Exit

Essentials Inside The Story First 1,000-yard season came for Alec Pierce despite dip in touchdown production

Bills’ leading receiver Khalil Shakir had only 719 yards

?Pierce earned under $1M as rookie before earning around $3.6M salary in 2025

With free agency around the corner, fans are eager to see whether Alec Pierce will stay. The Indianapolis Colts‘ wide receiver recently spoke on the Up & Adams show on Wednesday, hinting at excitement about potentially catching passes from top quarterbacks like Josh Allen.

“That would be special. I mean, he’s one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL,” Pierce said in the clip shared on X by Up & Adams. “Big fan of his game, always. Yeah, so that would be cool too.”

Pierce did not hold back, calling the Bills quarterback “one of the most talented” quarterbacks. It felt like a clear signal of intent. With Buffalo searching for stability in its wide receiver room, Pierce’s comments hinted at a strong desire to be part of the offense catching passes from Allen.

Even though his touchdowns dipped slightly from seven to six this season, Alec Pierce’s stock has arguably never been higher. The Colts wideout broke new ground with his first 1,000-yard campaign, hauling in a career-high 47 receptions and establishing himself as a legitimate deep threat.

That breakout year has not gone unnoticed around the league, with several teams likely monitoring his situation closely. And for a Buffalo Bills offense that has searched for reliable wide receiver production, Pierce’s surge easily trumps their best receiver this season, with 719 yards (Khalil Shakir).

Pierce also talked about other teams showing interest. Kay Adams mentioned the Patriots and Titans as possible destinations. Pierce said he liked the idea of joining teams with young quarterbacks and strong offenses. He didn’t rule out any options, showing he’s keeping his choices open.

The wide receiver has built a strong reputation as one of the league’s top deep-ball threats. Even with different quarterbacks over the years, including Daniel Jones, Philip Rivers, Riley Leonard, Anthony Richardson, and Joe Flacco, he has consistently produced big plays and impressive stats.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – DECEMBER 07: Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce 14 warms up before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts on December 7, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl.

Pierce’s talent, production, and excitement about playing with elite quarterbacks make him one of the NFL’s most sought-after wide receivers. While Colts fans hope he stays, his next move in free agency will be closely watched by teams across the league, with him confirming news on the same front.

Pierce confirms he will explore free agency before finalizing Colts deal

During the interview, Alec Pierce confirmed he won’t rush a new deal with the Indianapolis Colts before free agency opens. He wants to explore the market while keeping his options open, ensuring he finds the best opportunity for his career.

“I love Indy … but at this point, I’ve kind of earned the right to explore free agency. See what’s out there.”

That message provided a clear signal about a possible timeline for a Colts exit.

The star receiver’s agents would be expected to start working on his deal after Daniel Jones was given a rare transition tag yesterday.

From less than a million in 2022, the receiver’s base salary was around $3.6 million in the 2025 season. Surely a new contract would value him even more highly.

Colts fans are watching closely, hoping their star wideout stays, but Pierce’s message was clear: he respects Indianapolis, yet he has earned the right to explore opportunities that could elevate his career.

With his proven track record, timing, and elite skill set, Pierce is in a strong position to maximize his value. Whether he remains in Indianapolis or moves to a new team, his next step will be one of the most talked-about stories of the NFL offseason.