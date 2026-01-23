Colts Issue Statement on FBI Investigation Into Jim Irsay’s Death as Controversial Emerge on Former Owner’s Passing

The death of former Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has gained traction after new details surfaced. As the FBI investigates circumstances tied to Jim Irsay’s death, the NFL franchise is responding cautiously.

“I do understand that there have been some subpoenas provided, but not to me, the Colts, or any of our current employees,” Colts chief legal officer Dan Emerson said, declining to elaborate further.

Recently, Emerson confirmed via a phone interview that the organization is aware of the inquiry. However, he stressed that neither the team nor any current employees have received subpoenas or direct communication from federal investigators.

Irsay passed away in May at age 65 while staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California. At the time, his doctor, Dr. Harry Haroutunian, was also present during his vacation. According to reporter Dov Kleiman, Haroutunian supplied huge amounts of opioids and ketamine injections and later signed his death certificate.

The physician reportedly classified the cause as natural, citing cardiac arrest linked to pneumonia and heart complications.

This is a developing story…