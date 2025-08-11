Jim Irsay’s Daughter Delivers on $32M Promise to Indianapolis After Joining Forces With Packers

“The stigma piece to me has almost become synonymous in my head with the way we handle it as a culture.” Kalen Jackson said, carrying forward her father Jim Irsay’s legacy. For the Irsay family, mental health advocacy was never just a campaign. It was a calling. Jim, the Colts’ owner who passed away in May, fought his own battles with addiction and stigma. Now, his daughter Kalen, the team’s chief brand officer, is leading the charge with Kicking The Stigma, the family’s initiative to tear down barriers and rewrite the narrative around mental health.

And she’s not doing it alone. What started as a hometown mission in Indianapolis has caught fire across the NFL, with teams stepping up to amplify the message. The latest to join? A storied franchise with a fanbase as passionate as the Colts’. Together, they’re turning awareness into action, one life-saving kit, one vulnerable conversation, one breakthrough at a time. The numbers don’t lie. And neither does Kalen Jackson’s commitment.

On Kay Adams’ Up & Adam show this week, the Colts’ chief brand officer revealed the Irsay family’s mental health initiative, Kicking The Stigma, has now channeled over $32 million into grants and programs since 2020. “I was looking at the numbers,” Kalen said, her tone shifting from reflective to resolute. “We have our most recent grants being announced… that’ll be another $800,000. So we’ll be up to over 32 million committed since 2020. Which is being able to make a huge impact, for sure.”

But for Kalen, this isn’t about dollar signs; it’s about dismantling the shame that silences people. “The stigma piece… what that really means is that a lot of people don’t feel like they have dignity in healing that part of them,” she explained. And the proof? Look no further than the fans who’ve approached players saying, “I told my dad I was struggling after seeing the campaign’s PSAs.”

Even the NFL took notice back in 2019, requiring every team to hire behavioral health clinicians. A move the Colts doubled down on by adding staff for coaches and front-office personnel, too. Now, the league is honoring Kalen’s leadership. On October 9, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will present her with Project Healthy Minds’ inaugural “Sports Visionary of the Year” Award in New York. “They’ve lit a path for what every league ought to do,” said the nonprofit’s CEO, Phillip Schermer.

Kalen Jackson expands Jim Irsay’s legacy to Green Bay

What started in Indianapolis is now catching fire across the NFL, and the latest team to step up might surprise you. “The Packers are in this year.” Kalen Jackson told Kay Adams. “They’re gonna be boxing Narcan kits for Overdose Lifeline, one of our grantees. Putting together 2,000 kits, which are imperative in terms of saving people’s lives.”

This collaboration runs deeper than swapped logos. “We take our logo off, we put theirs on”. When Packers coaches wear Kicking The Stigma gear during joint practices, they’ll amplify the Colts’ core message. “As long as you’re willing to talk about it, that’s what makes the difference.”

The initiative’s impact was already undeniable. Weeks earlier, the Colts won the 2025 ESPY for Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year, honoring years of work from player PSAs to community mental health walks. “This isn’t just about football,” Jackson had said at the ceremony. “It’s about ensuring nobody feels alone.” Now, with Green Bay tackling the opioid crisis directly, the effort’s reach grows exponentially.

The Packers’ involvement is especially poignant. While assembling life-saving kits, they’ll also distribute mental health resources, proving how seamlessly addiction and mental wellness intersect. “Everyone who’s done it with us so far has had the best response.” Jackson noted, referencing other NFL teams that have partnered with the initiative.

What began as Jim Irsay’s mission has now blossomed into a full league-wide movement. From Indianapolis to Green Bay and with an impressive $32 million already invested, the Colts are completely rewriting how sports franchises can serve their communities. As Jackson simply put it: “That’s the whole point.” And what’s remarkable is how everything comes full circle. Remember, the Colts first built this movement just to smash stigma in their backyard. But now, with the Packers actively handing out Narcan kits and fans across the country finally speaking up with ‘me too’ stories, Jim Irsay’s legacy isn’t just surviving, it’s spreading faster than anyone could’ve imagined.