Jim Irsay’s Daughter Sends Emotional Message to Late Colts Owner After Dominating Dolphins on Sunday

The roof at Lucas Oil Stadium wasn’t just open by chance. As sunlight flooded the field during Sunday, September 7th’s clash with Miami, the Colts’ mission in 2025 was on vivid display. From the day training camp opened, head coach Shane Steichen made it clear: this season is for Jim Irsay. Every rep, every huddle, every ounce of effort carried the emotional weight of honoring the late owner’s legacy. But Steichen wasn’t alone in this crusade.

The Irsay daughters, Kalen Jackson, Casey Foyt, and Carlie Irsay-Gordon, have woven a sense of purpose deep into the team’s culture after taking over from their late father. The loss of Jim Irsay in the offseason left a chasm, forcing everyone in the building to rethink their approach, their purpose. Instead of retreating, the Colts have lashed themselves together, using his legacy as fuel. And after the final seconds ticked off a resounding 33-8 victory for the Colts, Kalen Jackson’s words cut through her tears and captured the moment: “The roof was open so he could watch over us.”

Jackson further added, “Every single moment like this, he would tell us as part of our bedtime stories, this meant everything. And it also means so much to us.” The Colts’ Week 1 victory was much more than a dominant performance. The win was their first opening win going back 11 seasons (0-10-1). As Peyton Manning noted in his emotional halftime speech, “He didn’t just own the Colts, he bound us all together.” Jim Irsay joined the Colts’ ring of honor, and the team on the field responded with an undeniable victory. HC Shane Steichen, for one, had one special moment of his own prepared.

Jim Irsay wasn’t the only one honored on Sunday. In the postgame celebrations, HC Steichen presented each of the three Irsay daughters with a ceremonial game ball. As Steichen noted, “There’s a man who gave so much to this city and this organization. He’s not with us physically, but he’s in the locker room spiritually. He’s watching down on us. And he raised three daughters to run a football team. And we couldn’t be more thankful.” It was this moment, more than the win itself, that made Kalen Jackson well up and talk about how Irsay was watching the game through the retractable roof.

The new ownership, along with Coach Steichen’s leadership, coaxed maturity from rookies and resolve from veterans. That leadership has taken root in the form of Daniel Jones carving up the Dolphins’ defense.

Daniel Jones vs. the Dolphins

The Colts dominated the Dolphins, controlling both the clock and the tempo. Not only did Indianapolis convert 7-of-15 third downs, but the line stymied a Miami defense known for chaos. Daniel Jones, a reclamation project after his rocky Giants and brief Vikings tenure, stood tall and poised, locked into the bigger picture. As Jones noted postgame, “I think we feel good about the start for sure, some things to clean up and work on, but I think everyone on our team’s mature enough, knows enough, that we’ve got to continue to grow and improve. The best teams in the league continue to build on success.”

Jones’ stat line, 272 yards, 3 TDs (one passing, two rushing), 22-for-29, doesn’t reveal his composure under pressure. He has become the first QB in Colts history to have “thrown for at least 250 yards and have three touchdowns in a Colts debut,” as per ESPN. Interestingly enough, the Colts became the first team since 1977 to score on every single possession. Against one of the NFL’s speediest defenses, Jones executed Steichen’s plan with grit. Meanwhile, Miami only managed 133 yards. The Colts’ defense countered Tua Tagovailoa at every turn, limiting him to just 114 yards, 1 TD, and 2 picks. Miami’s first score on the board came with 6:21 left in the fourth quarter.

The Colts’ postgame locker room exploded with joy. Indy’s performance was a statement not just to the league, but to themselves. This victory, and every one after it, will carry the weight of legacy, and the hope of a season destined for something bigger than football. The Colts face the Broncos next on Monday, September 15. Can they start a win streak?