Jon Gruden Dishes Strong Take On Philip Rivers Saving Shane Steichen’s Colts Amid Dwindling Playoff Hopes

Essentials Inside The Story Philip Rivers’ shock return sparks Colts playoff debate

Legendary NFL coach Jon Gruden on whether Rivers can save Colts' season

Injuries, tough schedule cloud Colts’ postseason hopes

Nobody had legendary Philip Rivers returning to the NFL on their bingo card after his retirement in 2021. Now, reports suggest he may open for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. While the veteran quarterback may still have playmaking talent, critics question whether this gamble can really save the Colts’ season. Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden shared his blunt take on Rivers steering the ship for Shane Steichen’s Colts.

“I could care less, Kayce, if they brought back Peyton Manning in his prime,” Gruden said. “I say they [Seahawks] knocked the Colts out of the playoffs and out cold, period. I love Seattle.”

On The Pro Football Show, Gruden didn’t hold back when host Kayce Smith asked his opinion about the Colts bringing Philip Rivers out of retirement. In his opening statement alone, the former coach clarified he wasn’t happy. Further, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach drew attention to Steichen’s defense and the recent roster moves.

He questioned the impact of cornerback Sauce Gardner, noting that the Colts gave up two first-round picks to acquire him from the New York Jets. Then, he shifted his focus to cornerback Charvarius Ward or defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. For context, Ward remains on injured reserve after suffering a third concussion, while Buckner’s availability remains questionable because of a neck injury.

In Gruden’s view, those absences matter far more than Rivers’ return. But he didn’t stop just there. The ex-NFL head coach predicted the Seahawks would likely dominate at home, referencing how they handled teams like the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints. In his blunt assessment, the week 15 matchup would push the Colts out of playoff contention.

Additionally, former NFL player Fred Smoot chimed in with his own doubts. He argued that expecting Philip Rivers to step in for the last stretch and rescue the season is “unfair” and “unrealistic.” These comments came right after the Colts elevated the eight-time Pro Bowl from the 53-man active roster on Saturday.

With quarterback Daniel Jones out for the season because of a torn Achilles tendon, the team turns to Rivers for a late miracle run amid dwindling playoff hopes.

Despite Philip Rivers’ return, the Colts’ playoff hopes remain tight

The Colts moved forward strongly with an 8-2 record and were in full control of the AFC South, bouncing between the top two seeds. However, things took a turn for the worse after inconsistencies and injuries plagued the team. Now, they sit at 8–5 and are struggling in a tight race for a playoff spot. This slide came after the team’s three-game losing streak to the

The worst part? These losses can be season-defining for the Colts, especially with starting quarterback

‌gone for good because of a torn Achilles tendon. The player who revived his career this season left his squad scrambling at the worst possible time. Following the Week 14 loss to the Jaguars, the Colts have an estimated 50% chance to make it to the postseason, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Hosting the Seahawks now feels like a must-win game, as a win will probably boost their playoff chances to 86%. The team entered Week 15 tied for first in the division and holding the sixth seed. However, they have slipped to the second spot and rank seventh in the conference. The franchise could fall even further ‌if the Texans win their next game. Making matters worse, the Colts face the NFL’s toughest remaining schedule. All of their opponents hold winning records, including two divisional rivals.