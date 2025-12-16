Jonathan Taylor Clears Feelings on Philip Rivers After Colts QB’s Emotional Response to First Game Back

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Five years later, Philip Rivers is back again in the field in Colts’ colors. The Colts Nation leaned in as Rivers took the snaps. However, the ending hurt as they fell 18-16 to the Seahawks while the 12s watched from afar. Even in a loss, emotions ran high. Afterward, running back Jonathan Taylor revealed his experience of playing alongside Rivers.

“I just remember Philip changing a lot of the plays, you know, just really got me into my book. We’d go in with two plays, and then he’ll change something completely different. So I’m like, okay, I got to be ready for any and everything,” Jonathan Taylor shared.

“Having this come full circle is kind of insane because it was a completely different world [in 2020]. Still the same old Phil. I mean, he’s just awesome.”

After 17 seasons in the league, Philips retired from the NFL in January 2021 after a challenging COVID-19 year with the Colts. In fact, he, himself, shared how surprising his comeback has been.

“I had not given any thought of playing again until about 48 hours ago, to be honest with you,” Rivers shared at the Indianapolis Colts facility last Wednesday.

The team signed the 44-year-old to their 53-man active roster on Saturday. With desperation at QB, following starter Daniel Jones’ season-ending Achilles tear, backup Riley Leonard’s knee injury, and former first-round pick Anthony Richardson staying sidelined for an orbital fracture, Rivers was called to return from retirement.

Even without a win, his delivery exceeded expectations.

Rivers completed 18-of-27 passes for 120 yards with 1 touchdown, 1 interception, and took 2 sacks for the day. He logged 28 touches on just 58 plays and finished with a 73.1 passer rating.

The transition felt smooth, as fourteen current Colts had previously played with Rivers, including DeForest Buckner, Kenny Moore II, Mo Alie-Cox, and Taylor himself.

For Rivers and the Horseshoe, the story was not about perfection. It was about trust, and for Jonathan Taylor, that bond never faded. Overall, Rivers was overwhelmed by his return to the field.

Philip Rivers was emotional as he opened up on his return

After the game, Phil Rivers did not hide the joy. At 44, simply retaking snaps felt like a win.

“I was just thankful, grateful, that I was out there,” Rivers shared.

Then again, the emotions shifted quickly. The Colts lost to the Seahawks, with the 12s watching closely from Seattle. The joy came with a sting, and Rivers admitted that, too.

“And it was a blast. It was a blast, but obviously the emotions now are disappointment,” he pointed out.

The loss hurt, and it also put real pressure on the season moving forward. Still, Rivers kept the focus where he wanted it.

“This isn’t about me,” Rivers noted after the loss. “We have a team scrapping like crazy to try and stay alive and get into the postseason.”

That mindset matters now.

The Colts still have three games left. First come the Texans and Battle Red Nation. Then the 49ers and the Niners Faithful. Finally, the Jaguars and Duval. So, health and rhythm remain key.

“If I can stay healthy, I feel good, and it is going to get better as we go,” Rivers told reporters.

However, the test ahead is real. The 49ers loom large and physical. Now, the question is simple. Can the Colts and Rivers answer it together when it matters most?