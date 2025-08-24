Late Jim Irsay’s Daughter Leads Prayers for Millionaire Who Bought Colts Stadium’s Naming Rights for $121M

There are moments when the world of sports reaches far beyond the game, becoming a story of friendship, faith, and lasting legacy. Indianapolis is facing such a moment now, as the community mourns the passing of American businessman Forrest Lucas — the self-made millionaire worth $500 million whose vision and generosity helped shape the city’s identity and whose name stands proudly on the Colts’ home field.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon, daughter of the late Jim Irsay, former Colts’ Owner & CEO, led the tribute with words that carried both grief and gratitude. She remembered Lucas not just as a business partner but as a dear friend whose impact touched every corner of Indiana. “With the passing of Forrest Lucas, the Indianapolis Colts have lost a dear friend, and our city and state have lost an extraordinary business pioneer, leader, and a giant among Hoosiers,” she reflected.

For Carlie, the connection went far deeper than corporate ties. She spoke of the countless memories her family shared with Lucas and his loved ones, recalling both the professional milestones and the personal bonds they forged. “Our memories with Forrest and his family go back a long way, and we have cherished every moment of our business partnership as well as our personal relationship,” she added further.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indianapolis Colts (@colts) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Additionally, she described how working alongside Lucas Oil was never only about business, but about serving people in need, building community, and carrying forward a spirit of generosity that defined his life. “We have been honored to work with him on so many important projects over the years, and we especially loved working alongside Lucas Oil in serving those in need in our community.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Her tribute also carried a deeply personal note, as she reflected on the bond Lucas shared with her late father, Jim Irsay. For her, the relationship between Forrest Lucas and Jim Irsay was one rooted in mutual respect, vision, and friendship.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

In her heartfelt words, she imagined them reunited once again, saying she knew her father was waiting to greet Forrest with open arms. “The Lucas family name graces our home at Lucas Oil Stadium,” she said, “and we are proud to carry his legacy into the future every time we take the field.”

A lasting legacy etched into Indianapolis

Clearly, Lucas’s influence extended far beyond his company’s success. In 2006, his landmark $121 million naming rights deal ensured that Lucas Oil Stadium would carry his family’s name — a decision that was as much about civic pride as it was about business. That partnership gave Indianapolis not just a football stadium, but a cultural landmark tied to one of its own.

Over the years, Lucas’s investment became a symbol of his commitment to both the Colts and the broader Indiana community. Every game played under the roof of Lucas Oil Stadium became a testament to his belief in the city’s growth and the power of sports to unite people. The venue went on to host Super Bowls, Final Fours, and countless major events, each one amplifying the legacy of the man whose vision helped make it possible.

Even now, with his passing, that legacy remains alive. Every cheer, every anthem, and every touchdown celebrated inside Lucas Oil Stadium will serve as a reminder of the man who dreamed big for Indianapolis and gave back even bigger.

Heartfelt tributes flooded in from all over the worlds that Lucas touched because of his legacy and impact, which touched many hearts. According to Lucas Oil, the founder’s life was marked by his unwavering determination, generosity, and love for his family, friends, and community.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our founder, Forrest Lucas. Forrest’s boundless drive for Lucas Oil, his generosity and love for his family, friends and community defined his life. While we grieve this tremendous loss, we take comfort in knowing his legacy will continue to inspire our team and all who knew him,” they reflected in a statement.

Additionally, the NHRA remembered him as a visionary who believed in building motorsports “from the grassroots up.” Racing veteran Dave Argabright once observed, “He is a passionate man by nature, and when he cares about something, it’s very important to him.” Champion driver Earl Pearson added, “When he talks, I just sit there and listen and learn — whether it’s business, cattle, or whatever it may be.”

These heartfelt voices remind us that Lucas was not only a businessman with bold ideas but also a mentor, a family man, and a Hoosier whose pride in his state never wavered.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

More Than a Name on a Stadium

Lucas may have been known for his business acumen and the bold deal that forever linked his name to the Colts’ home, but his true legacy lives in the way he lifted others. He was a man whose generosity matched his ambition, and whose pride in Indiana never wavered. In honoring him, the Colts and the city of Indianapolis are not just remembering a name on a stadium — they are celebrating a life defined by vision, community, and enduring heart.