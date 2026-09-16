Major Blow for Colts as WR Keenan Allen Formally Charged in DUI Case

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen was arrested on DUI charges in August. Although he was released from Marion County Jail on bond, a recent legal update brings fresh concern for the Colts, especially after recording a team-high six receptions in the Week 1 loss to the Ravens.

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On September 15, 2026, a legal case against Keenan Allen was officially filed. According to Fox 59, the Colts wide receiver has been officially charged with two misdemeanor offenses: driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.15 or more.

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The incident took place in the early morning on August 30, 2026, around 1:00 AM. Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department approached Allen’s white Nissan after observing it parked illegally in a no-parking zone on South Meridian Street.

According to the probable cause affidavit, responding officers noted that Allen had “extremely slurred speech and glassy eyes,” “bloodshot and watery eyes,” unsteady balance, and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

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After two failed attempts due to being short-winded, a portable breathalyzer test registered Allen’s Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) at .224. It is nearly three times Indiana’s legal limit of .08.

Allen then also failed multiple standardized field sobriety tests. He struggled with the heel-to-toe walk and the one-legged stand before consenting to a blood draw and being booked into the Marion County Jail.

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The formal charges were filed this week, and Allen is facing the following charges under Indiana law:

Class A Misdemeanor: Operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent (ACE) of 0.15 or more carries a maximum penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $5,000. Class C Misdemeanor: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated carries a maximum penalty of up to 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $500.

As things stand, Keenan Allen posted a $500 cash bond on September 15. However, his defense team waived his initial court hearing. But a formal attorney conference has been scheduled for October 26, 2026.

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Meanwhile, in his professional career, a punishment might follow. Under the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, a first-time DUI offense typically results in a three-game suspension.

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Amid that, Colts General Manager Chris Ballard noted that any team discipline will be handled internally while offering public support for his WR.

“I’m not going to comment on what happened,” Ballard said on September 1. “But what I am going to tell you is, good people make mistakes, and he’s a tremendous human being. Give him some grace, and he’ll work through the process of the legal system.”

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Allen joined the league in 2013 after the San Diego Chargers (now LA Chargers) drafted him in the third round. He remained with the franchise for 11 straight seasons and then had a brief stint with the Chicago Bears in the 2024 season, ultimately signing with the Chargers last year.

Allen just joined the Indianapolis Colts in August. They signed him on a one-year, $3.32 million contract. But before he could even settle in with his new team, the drunk-driving complication came into the picture just a few days after his move to the Colts.

Despite that, Allen made his appearance during the Colts’ Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens and recorded six receptions on six targets for 32 yards. Overall, Allen has 12,083 receiving yards and 70 touchdowns in 172 regular-season games to his name.

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Mainly, Keenan Allen brings in that wealth of experience that the Colts might need after losing out on Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As of now, despite being formally charged, the legal filing will not affect his immediate on-field availability. Hence, he is expected to play in the Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 20.