Colts Make $37.8M Daniel Jones Contract Decision That Puts QB’s Indianapolis Future In Doubt

Essentials Inside The Story Colts player becomes the quarterback ever to receive the rarely used transition tag

When Daniel Jones went down with a season-ending injury, surely he didn’t think he’d be looking at a rare tag on him in the offseason. Till December, he was the star of the team, but now, the Indianapolis front office has decided to take a significant step regarding the future of their first-year quarterback.

“we have placed the transition tag on QB Daniel Jones,” The Colts’ official X page posted.

Before their season crumbled after an explosive 8-2 start, the Indianapolis Colts were surprise Super Bowl contenders, but it all came crashing down when Jones suffered a season ending Achilles injury in early December against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The final four weeks only proved the importance of the QB with no postseason football at the end of the season.

In light of those numbers, the Colts are officially placing the transition tag on Daniel Jones. This step will allow Jones to come back to Indianapolis next season on a one-year, $37.8 million deal if they do not agree on a new contract first.

Furthermore, the Colts will also retain the right to match any offer Jones receives from another team in the league. This makes them the second team ever to use the transition tag on a quarterback, after the Atlanta Falcons, who used it on Jeff George in 1996.

Jones, as a starter, led the Colts to an 8-5 record while setting new career highs for completion percentage (68%), passing yards per game (238.5), and QBR (63). He threw for 3,101 yards, the second most of his career, with 19 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

While the Indianapolis front office has shown some trust in Daniel Jones, the franchise is reportedly believed to be moving on from their other star signal-caller, Anthony Richardson, who has also fallen prey to long-term injuries.

Colts’ front office allows Anthony Richardson to seek trades

While Indianapolis has at least one more year with Daniel Jones, the Colts have reached an agreement with quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. to seek a trade as his time with the franchise nears an end.

“The Colts have given quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. permission to seek a trade, his agent told ESPN on Thursday, the latest twist in the young player’s complicated career,” wrote ESPN’s Stephen Holder.

Richardson failed to perform in a preseason position battle with veteran Daniel Jones before last season and was handed the backup role for 2025-26. However, now, it appears the end of the road for the 2023 fourth overall pick.

He suffered several injuries in his short career, including an orbital fracture suffered in a pregame accident that sidelined him for much of last season.

He started just four games in his rookie year before being ruled out with a shoulder injury. He then started 11 games in 2024 but missed starts with injuries and was even benched as he finished that season with a poor 47.7 percent completion rate, having thrown for 1,814 yards with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Looking at his career as a whole, Richardson has completed 50.6% of his passes for 2,400 yards with more interceptions than passing touchdowns (13:11). He also rushed for 634 yards with 10 touchdowns.

Now, as the offseason continues, it will be interesting to see how both these decisions pan out for the Indianapolis Colts.