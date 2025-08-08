Michael Irvin Doesn’t Make it Easy For Anthony Richardson After Colts QBs Injury Vs. Ravens

Despite injuries, the Colts were quite tough in the clash against the Ravens. However, ultimately, the latter clinched a win with 24-16. The most painful part of the battle, however, was the toll on the Colts’ roster. At the postgame presser, the head coach addressed Justin Walley’s injury. He confirmed that the former Minnesota star will miss the entire 2025 season. Another blow came during practice when quarterback Anthony Richardson was expected to keep pace with the team.

Unfortunately, Richardson went down before he could even react. Both teams seemed to be brimming with energy as the Colts lined up for their second possession. On the seventh offensive play, while Richardson was looking left, Ravens outside linebacker David Ojabo sacked him. In the process, the quarterback also sustained a finger injury.

Amid the sore pain, Richardson couldn’t even catch a break as a former NFL player had some tough words for him. Sharing a picture of the QB on his Instagram, he wrote, “Anthony Richardson has to SEE it SOONER and then he can THROW it sooner!!! You are in a QB battle.” Well, this was a good chance for Richardson to prove himself and gain an upper hand in the QB competition against Daniel Jones. However, this loss didn’t do him any good.

After much uncertainty about who would lead the Colts against the Ravens in the preseason opener, they selected their final player. The Colts’ strategy was to alternate Jones and Richardson’s playing time between the first and second preseason games.

Both players entered the preseason as co-starters on the depth chart. Well, Richardson got the starting nod and was expected to play a quarter and a half before giving way to Jones. But once again, injuries disrupted the plan. The young quarterback went down early. This had also continued a pattern that’s become all too familiar in his short NFL career. Even before this preseason, Richardson’s time on the field has been repeatedly cut short due to various injuries.

Anthony Richardson struggled with injuries

Expectations for Richardson were sky-high. Drafted No. 4 overall in 2023, he has started just 15 games across two seasons, with both years cut short by injuries. As a rookie, he went down with an AC joint sprain that required surgery just four games in. In 2024, an oblique issue sidelined him early.

He hit only 44.4% of his passes in his first six games last season before the Colts benched him for veteran Joe Flacco. Even after returning later in the year, his accuracy issues lingered. He finished with a 47.7% completion rate, 1,814 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

The Colts need a quarterback who can stay on the field. To stabilize the room and spark competition, they signed Daniel Jones to a one-year, $14 million deal. Jones has 14,582 passing yards and 70 touchdowns in his career. Right now, it’s a two-man race with both quarterbacks needing to prove they can deliver. After the game, the QB opened up about what happened in the game.

One thing is clear: If Richardson wants the job, he must stay healthy and show real growth as a passer.