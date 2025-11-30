Who Is Singing the National Anthem at Texans vs. Colts? Life, Net Worth, & More About Michael Natt

Essentials Inside The Story Colts' offense to face Texans' defense

Know everything about rising star Michael Natt, who will perform at Colts vs Texans

What Is Michael Natt’s Net Worth in 2025?

The Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans are gearing up for their Week 13 showdown at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts’ offense is ranked fourth in total rushing yards with an average of 138.8 yards. Meanwhile, the Texans’ defense is ranked third in pass defense by giving up 172.1 passing yards. So, this matchup already feels intense. But before the action begins, fans will hear the national anthem performed by a rising talent: Michael Natt. So, let’s find out more about him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who Is Michael Natt? National Anthem Performer At Texans vs. Colts

Michael Natt is a 25-year-old actor and singer who is quickly making a name for himself. He lives in Terre Haute with his wife, Tarah, and their two young children – John Thomas and Emersyn. In his Instagram bio, Natt describes himself as the “Son of the King ✝️,” and his identity seems rooted deeply in faith and family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Professionally, Michael Natt has been gaining traction in the theater world. He currently serves as the principal standby for four roles in the Broadway in Indianapolis touring production at the Murat Theater. This production runs through December 14, 2025, and being trusted with multiple standby roles shows just how versatile an artist he has been.

What Is Michael Natt’s Net Worth in 2025?

Michael Natt’s exact net worth in 2025 isn’t publicly confirmed. That’s not unusual, especially for performers still building their careers. However, his steady climb suggests he’s doing well professionally. He has shared the stage with artists trained at institutions like Juilliard and Berklee, which tells you that he has a promising future ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Natt’s Music Career, Awards, and Achievements

For Michael Natt, the path to singing and acting began early. It started when he was just four years old. During his sister’s dance recital, his mother guided him onto the stage to sing Tim McGraw’s “Live Like You Were Dying.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In elementary school, Michael Natt then took on roles like performing in “Cat in the Hat.” Later, he joined the Community Theatre of Terre Haute, where he took on bold characters. At 16, he even portrayed Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a mad, transvestite scientist, in the 2016 production of “Rocky Horror Show.” Natt later admitted that it was a challenging role, especially for a teenage boy.

Michael Natt then considered a career in music therapy and began studying at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. But his passion for performing pushed him to switch majors. He then appeared in local children’s theater productions, community theater shows, out-of-state performances, and student productions at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. He later graduated in 2022. During that time, he played characters like Tom Sawyer, Col. Tom Thumb, and the Donkey in “Shrek.” Each role strengthened his stage presence.

One of Michael Natt’s biggest achievements came in 2024. He joined the “Hamilton” Angelica Tour as a standby.

ADVERTISEMENT

On August 21, 2024, he received a sudden call mid-show. The lead actor couldn’t continue, and Natt had to step in as Alexander Hamilton. It wasn’t even the show he expected to debut on. Yet he delivered a standout performance in Arkansas. For any actor, stepping into the lead role of such an iconic show without notice is a massive moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MICHAEL NATT (@michaelnatt_) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

What Other Performances Has Michael Natt Done at Major Sporting Events?

Interestingly, Natt has not performed at a major sporting event before. That makes his national anthem moment at the Colts vs. Texans game even more special. It’s a huge stage as it will let fans see a different side of him outside the theater. So, if you don’t catch him in a show soon, you might spot him singing proudly before kickoff on November 30.