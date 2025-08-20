Michael Pittman Jr. Sends Public Message to Anthony Richardson as Colts Forced Into Tough QB Decision

“I think we need to give Anthony [Richardson] every chance to be the best he can be. I think he can be really good, but things gotta come together.” Just four weeks back, the Colts’ GM Chris Ballard was not ready to give up on the former No. 4 overall pick. But with Daniel Jones available in their QB room, the Colts had no option but to move on from Richardson and start a new era in Indianapolis.

Apart from being injury-prone, the numbers also did not help Richardson’s case. After a 59.5% completion percentage in his rookie year, last season, it dipped further to a league-worst 47.7%. For a quarterback expected to be the franchise cornerstone, these numbers are big red flags. Interceptions and ball security problems only compounded the concerns. And yet, Michael Pittman Jr., the Colts’ wide receiver, paints a very different picture of Richardson… A competitor who refuses to fold under pressure.

Pittman’s insights reflect a locker room reality that often gets lost in stats. In fact, when the Colts benched Richardson mid-season last year due to inconsistent play and preparation issues, Pittman said Richardson’s reaction was the exact opposite of sulking. “He responded well,” the Colts WR told PFT Live. “He started showing up earlier, he started working harder…and that’s what you want to see. We didn’t see him fold, we didn’t see him break down.” Now, with HC Shane Steichen officially naming Daniel Jones the starter for 2025, Pittman once again voiced support for the young QB.

“I think now is the time to love him up and just let him know that he competed hard, and he did make improvements. Just keep on going. He’s still like so young… As long as he keeps on getting better every single day, I can’t see it not working out for him in the long run.”

The collaboration between Pittman and Richardson on the field offers a lens into what the young QB can do when firing on all cylinders. In 15 games together, Pittman has grabbed 67 receptions for 761 yards and one touchdown, demonstrating flashes of promise despite the quarterback’s struggles. It’s a solid connection, but one that also highlights the room for growth needed if Richardson is to cement his role as the Colts’ leader.

Behind the scenes, the Colts were in a fierce quarterback competition during training camp. Nevertheless, Richardson losing the starting job did not sit well with his agent Deiric Jackson. “Trust is a big factor, and that is, at best, questionable right now,” Jackson said. Richardson, on the other hand, respects the HC’s decision. “They feel like he’s a better fit for the team and the outcome of us winning.

“You have to respect it and keep working. It doesn’t undermine any of the work I’ve put in. It doesn’t say I haven’t improved. I’m proud of the improvement I’ve made,” the 23-year-old added. When asked about whether Richardson, who still has two years left in his contract, will ever start again for Indy, “That’s hard to say,” the coach summed it up. But as Steichen has already confirmed, an opportunity may come only if Jones were to get injured at some point this season.