Colts News: Anthony Richardson May Never Play Again as Daniel Jones Given $40M Contract Dream

Just weeks away from Colts training camp, Indianapolis faced a quarterback dilemma that could reshape its entire future. Anthony Richardson, the team’s 2023 top-five pick, remained a major question mark after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury last year. His recovery timeline remains unclear, and now, with the Colts reportedly entertaining a full-blown quarterback competition, Daniel Jones has entered the conversation in a significant way. Jones, who joined the roster on a prove-it basis after flaming out in New York, may now have a genuine shot.

The buzz isn’t just internal. FOX Sports’ Henry McKenna had placed Jones on a shortlist of quarterbacks he believes are on a “contract collision course”—meaning, if he balls out in Indy, he could command $40 million annually by next offseason. And now with the latest update coming out, it’s a shocking twist for a player most had written off. A harsh reality for Richardson, who might be watching from the sidelines yet again.

Daniel Jones already looks like the frontrunner to start Week 1, and if he holds that job through the season, he’ll have a chance to slam shut the quarterback carousel that’s spun wildly since Andrew Luck’s retirement. The Colts landed him on a one-year, $15 million deal. Low-risk, short-term. But if he plays well and stabilizes this offense, a much bigger question looms: Would Indy commit to a $40 million annual extension to keep him long-term? Or would they pivot back to the draft in search of a cheaper, younger solution?

That decision might hinge just as much on what happens—or doesn’t—with Anthony Richardson. He has yet to prove he can stay healthy, let alone perform at a franchise QB level. Richardson revealed in January that severe back spasms had sidelined him late last year, so intense that walking became painful. This followed a “tap out” moment from fatigue in Week 8 and a midseason benching that raised serious red flags. On Instagram, Richardson had pushed back, sharing clips from his youth academy camp in Florida and framing himself not just as a quarterback but as a community role model.

But behind the inspirational messaging is a reality the Colts are quietly preparing for. He’s re-aggravated his AC joint injury and could miss significant time again. They have now shifted the quarterback dynamic entirely. The gamble on Jones is no longer just a contingency. It’s the likely direction. Moreover, if he delivers, the front office could be looking at a long-term contract. In a season where one quarterback is fighting for a career rebirth and another to simply stay on the field, the Colts’ 2025 story may not wait for either to catch up.

Daniel Jones gains ground as Colts’ short-term answer under center

Daniel Jones brings a six-year résumé from New York. 70 touchdowns, 47 interceptions, and 69 starts. And is now slotting into a Colts offense with weapons like Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce. Originally viewed as a stopgap, Jones is building a stronger case by the day. With approximately 170 reps shared across nine OTA sessions, his fast grasp of the playbook and leadership inside the huddle have helped him stand out. Head coach Shane Steichen offered no ambiguity about Jones’ early impact: “Very pleased with what we got right now. He’s been doing a hell of a job… Really smart football player.”

That praise didn’t stop there. Steichen doubled down on Jones’ reliability and preparation. “He’s a veteran player. Obviously, like I said, very intelligent. He works at it, grinds at it. So, not surprised on how he’s picked up the offense,” Steichen said. “Obviously, those meetings we have in the quarterback room with those guys — the conversations that we have, they’ve been really good. So, been very pleased with him.” Between the glowing reviews and consistent reps, Jones has started to look like more than just a placeholder in Indy’s quarterback shuffle.

That leaves Anthony Richardson in a tough spot. Still the franchise’s high-ceiling prospect, but unable to challenge while recovering from injury. The Colts are hoping for the long game with Richardson, but in the immediate term, they’re moving forward with the QB who’s available, healthy, and producing results. Right now, that’s Daniel Jones.

