Colts News: Heartbreak for Daniel Jones as Shane Steichen Has Already Made Up His Mind About QB Future

What was supposed to be Anthony Richardson’s breakout year has turned into a full-on quarterback competition in Indianapolis, and Daniel Jones is gaining serious ground. With Richardson sidelined by another throwing shoulder injury, the former Giants starter is building chemistry, stacking practice reps, and getting ahead. He played 70 games (69 starts) for them in 6 seasons, with a 24-44 record, 14k+ yards, 70 touchdowns, and 47 interceptions. But last year, he was finally fed up with losing and wanted out, which they accepted immediately. That’s how he landed at the Colts this free agency.

NFL insider Albert Breer addressed one fan question about the growing competition, “Is Daniel Jones running away with the Colts quarterback competition while Richardson is hurt?” during his June 25 episode of The Breer Report on Sports Illustrated. The analyst made one thing clear with his response: Richardson still has deep backing in the building. “Yes, because the Colts still have a heavy investment in Anthony Richardson,” Breer said. “They’re not looking for him to fail.”

The Colts spent the No. 4 overall pick on him just a year ago. GM Chris Ballard and HC Shane Steichen made that call, and their reputations are tied to it. “Richardson turning the corner, the light coming on for him is not a bad development for those guys,” Breer added. “They’re not hoping it doesn’t happen. The hope is that it will happen.” But hope only carried them this far. They signed Jones on a 1-year $14 million contract to make things happen on the field.



However, the HC’s liking for Richardson is a big heartbreak for Daniel Jones, who wants to be a franchise face again. There are serious concerns about Richardson’s ability and comeback. And Breer did not sugarcoat them. “He’s obviously injured his throwing shoulder twice, and there have been things that aren’t injury-related that have gone the wrong way too,” he said.

The biggest red flag? Tapping out of the game vs the Texans last season because of fatigue. “That wasn’t great,” Breer noted bluntly. It’s a troubling pattern, going back to his Florida days, of flashes interrupted by absences, physical and otherwise. Colts leadership still wants this to work. But as the absences pile up and the team pivots toward urgency, patience has a shelf life.

However, they are ready to wait. Shane Steichen is just not ready to announce his QB1 anytime soon. While Breer pointed out the hard realities, he also revealed those factors that favor the former Giants QB.

Daniel Jones could win the QB1 position at the Colts

The veteran QB has impressed everyone in the OTAs and practice. So, there is still plenty of hope for him. Breer laid it out strongly, “If you’re going with how Richardson ended last season, and the momentum Jones has built over the spring, it at least creates the picture where Daniel Jones has a lead here. And Richardson has significant ground to make up.”

The Colts want Richardson to win this. But right now? Jones is in control. If training camp tilts the same way, Daniel Jones could be the starter. Pressure is more on the HC-GM duo. “This is go-time for them,” Breer emphasized. “For Chris Ballard, it’s his ninth year in Indianapolis. For Shane Steichen, it’s his third year there, there’s obviously the ownership turnover, which sometimes can lead to change.” That’s the bottom line. The Colts are out of runway.

“Whoever’s the best answer, that’s who’s going to win the job,” Breer concluded. “It’s not over for Anthony Richardson.” But the Colts have moved beyond hope. They need results. And if Jones keeps stacking practices while Richardson plays catch-up, that future QB title might quietly change hands.

When healthy, Richardson’s ceiling is undeniable. He’s a unicorn, a 6-foot-4, 244-pound dual threat with a cannon arm and a 4.43-second 40-yard dash. But none of that matters if he’s not on the field. And that’s been the issue. The Colts didn’t draft a talent; they drafted a gamble. And with Daniel Jones, they’re looking at a more stable option, one who hasn’t blown them away, but hasn’t let them down either.