Colts News: Major Change for Anthony Richardson Announced After Shane Steichen Picks QB1

Anthony Richardson’s time with the Colts hasn’t gone as planned. They drafted the former Florida star, a raw but electric talent, fourth overall in 2023. But injuries and inconsistency have slowed his progress. His rookie year ended early with a shoulder injury. And last season, he made headlines after pulling himself out of a game, exhausted. Now, heading into Year 3, the pressure is on. Analysts call this a make-or-break season, with PFF noting his struggles, “Injuries and accuracy issues have plagued his first two seasons… just a 58.7 PFF passing grade.” However, before the next season, he went through a major change.

Yet, despite the doubts, the Colts aren’t giving up on him. And now, a major change for Richardson has been announced. So what’s the major change for Anthony Richardson? According to NFL Rumors on X, the Colts QB is adding “SR” to the back of his jersey—a nod to his one-year-old son, Anthony Richardson Jr. It’s a small but meaningful shift, one that reflects his growing role not just as a player, but as a father.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Richardson’s NFL journey hasn’t been easy. Injuries and early struggles have tested him, but through it all, he’s had his fiancée, Jada, by his side. The high school sweethearts—who share the same last name by coincidence—have been together since their teens. Jada, a Florida A&M nursing grad and doula, has been his steady support, even as their paths diverged in college (he went to UF; she stayed in Tallahassee).

After a quiet 2020 engagement, they made it official on Instagram in 2024, announcing both their wedding plans and their baby on the way. Their son, Anthony Richardson Jr., arrived just a month later. Now, with “SR” on his jersey, Richardson isn’t just playing for himself or the Colts—he’s playing for his family.

Richardson’s jersey change tells a personal story, but there’s still one big football question hanging in the air. Will Shane Steichen officially name him QB1? The Colts‘ offseason moves raised eyebrows when they brought in veteran Daniel Jones, leaving some to wonder about their confidence in their QB.

Anthony Richardson’s QB1 status hangs in the balance

The air in Indianapolis carries a quiet tension these days. What was supposed to be Anthony Richardson’s year—his chance to silence doubters and cement himself as the Colts’ future—has turned into something murkier. While Richardson rehabs his throwing shoulder (again), Daniel Jones, the former Giants QB who arrived on a $14 million “prove-it” deal, is doing exactly that: proving it. He’s stacking reps, building chemistry, and reminding everyone he’s no placeholder. This wasn’t the plan. But football has a way of rewriting scripts.

Jones knows urgency better than most. Six years in New York, 24 wins against 44 losses, and a fanbase’s patience wearing thinner by the season. By the end, even he’d had enough. The Giants let him walk without much fuss, and now here he is in Indy, hungry for a second chance. Meanwhile, Richardson—the No. 4 pick just a year ago—watches from the sidelines, his potential still more promise than production. The difference couldn’t be more clear: Jones, the veteran with something to prove, and Richardson, the gifted but fragile project the Colts need to work with.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NFL insider Albert Breer put it bluntly when asked if Jones is stealing the job, “Yes, because the Colts still have a heavy investment in Anthony Richardson. They’re not looking for him to fail.” That’s the messy truth. GM Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen bet big on Richardson. Their reputations are tied to his success. As Breer noted, “Richardson turning the corner… is not a bad development for those guys. They’re not hoping it doesn’t happen. The hope is that it will happen.”

via Imago Credits: Barstool Sports (Official X)

But hope doesn’t win games. And red flags keep popping up—like Richardson subbing himself out last season, exhausted, during a critical game. “That wasn’t great,” Breer said, understated but damning. It’s the kind of moment that lingers, fair or not. Jones, for all his flaws, has never tapped out.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, Steichen isn’t rushing to name a starter. Maybe it’s faith. Maybe it’s politics. Or maybe he’s waiting to see which version of Richardson returns—the electric talent or the injury-prone question mark. One thing’s clear: the clock is ticking, and in Indianapolis, patience wears a Colts logo… but not forever.