NFL Execs Predict ‘Disaster’ as Philip Rivers Faces Major Challenge With Colts

Essentials Inside The Story Rivers’ sudden return sparks league-wide doubt about his readiness

Colts face brutal stretch with QB decision looming before Seahawks

Age, rust, and limited practice time threaten his late-season impact

Five years after retiring, Philip Rivers is suddenly back in a Colts uniform, but the expectations are a lot lower. A week after losing Daniel Jones and Riley Leonard, the Colts had nowhere else to turn to. The move has sparked plenty of doubt, with a starting position still in doubt, but NFL executives are already making their stance clear on what the proceedings would look like.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Fun story,” said an anonymous executive. “But I think it’s going to be a disaster.”

It is not just one executive. The Athletic asked nine coaches and executives to provide their views on the situation. Three of them were somewhat in favor, saying that the QB must have been better than their alternative option. However, other answers were outright skeptical.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Looking at their schedule, it’s not going to work,” said a second executive. “They have a tough road with really good defenses. Philip is a sitting duck.”

At the age of 44, perhaps one can see why Philip Rivers could turn out to be a disaster. The Indianapolis Colts will experience their toughest phase of the season, Week 15 onwards. They will face four playoff hopefuls in the Seahawks, 49ers, Jaguars (again), and Houston Texans. With many of these defenses ranking among the top, easy is the last thing that the Colts will experience.

Moreover, the aging QB has barely had any time for practice. No pre-season, no six-week training camp, and there has barely been time for communication with the teammates. Recent reports confirmed that his practice sessions had increased, and whether or not he would start against the Seahawks would depend on how these sessions go.

ADVERTISEMENT

Philip Rivers talks about his possible NFL return ahead of the Seahawks

It might come as a shock to many, but Philip Rivers has fathered ten children and has at least one grandchild. So, this is a lifetime experience for NFL fans to see a grandfather entering the gridiron. However, it does not diminish the fact that Philip Rivers had a Hall of Fame career before coming out of his retirement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In a way, his experience could prove to be a key factor for the Indianapolis Colts. He sits in the seventh position on the NFL All-Time Pass Yard list with 63,440 passing yards. He played for the Chargers for 16 years before signing with the Colts in 2020. In his last season, he completed 369 passes for 4,169 yards and 11 touchdowns, and threw 11 interceptions. Thanks to his contribution, the Colts were 11-5 and made it to the playoffs. Now, back with the Colts, he’s transparent about what lies ahead.

Rivers is not pretending this is some easy, feel-good comeback. After five full years away from NFL football, even he admits the unknowns are piling up. The 44-year-old stepped into the Colts facility this week fully aware that his body is no longer conditioned for the grind, and he openly acknowledged that both he and his wife are uneasy about what the next month might demand of him. The QB addressed questions about his weight not being the same and the risk involved at his age.

“(My weight is) Not what it was when I walked off the field in. But I ain’t never ran away from anybody anyways,” The QB said during the presser. “I wasn’t hanging onto any hope of playing again. I thought that ship had sailed. Something about it excited me. I know that there’s risk involved. The only way to find out is going for it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Colts have lost four out of their last five games and now need a win to keep their playoff chances realistic. Amidst the injuries, regaining momentum will be a challenge for them. Their playoff chances sit at 28%, but a win against the Seahawks will raise them to 53%. So, it is a must-win game for the Colts against a defensively sound Seattle that hasn’t allowed an offensive touchdown in the last two games. It will be interesting to see if Rivers can change things up with his veteran mindset.