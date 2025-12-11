NFL Rumors: Shane Steichen & Colts Reach Out to Another Retired QB as Backup Plan For Philip Rivers

Essentials Inside The Story Colts scramble after QB injuries spark emergency search

Team contacted retired Carr and Ehlinger before turning to Rivers

Rivers’ readiness and Saints’ control of Carr’s rights add uncertainty

Things were going well for the Indianapolis Colts until two of their quarterback options were sidelined within a week, with Daniel Jones out for the season. Considering the available options, the Colts found their last resort in bringing Philip Rivers out of retirement. But as it turns out, Rivers wasn’t the first choice of Shane Steichen & the Colts.

“Indianapolis Colts reportely reach out to Derek Carr engaging interest in playing again in the NFL,” reported NFL Rumors on X.

It would seem that the Colts reached out to yet another retired QB as a backup plan. Derek Carr hung up his cleats in the summer with the Saints while under contract. The Saints still own Carr’s rights because he retired under contract, meaning he cannot simply sign elsewhere if he ever unretires. New Orleans would need to release or trade him before a team like the Colts could even enter the picture.

The 34-year-old quarterback spent 11 years in the league, earning four Pro Bowl nods and setting a franchise record for the Raiders in passing yards and touchdowns. In his final season, Carr sustained a labral tear and other degenerative changes to his rotator cuff. After such injuries, it would be hard to imagine him back to his full strength like before. This led to the announcement of his retirement in May.

Besides Carr, the Colts also reportedly approached former QB Sam Ehlinger, who was drafted by Indianapolis in 2021. At the moment though, he’s a part of the Denver Broncos practice squad.

“The Colts were trying to bring him in, likely along with Rivers,” as per Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post

Despite failing to secure Sam Ehlinger or Derek Carr for immediate relief, the Colts have already begun practice-squad sessions with Philip Rivers. The 44-year-old could now be inching toward his first NFL appearance since 2020.

The Colts are taking it slow with Philip Rivers

Philip Rivers has joined the Colts’ practice squad. Steichen is familiar with Rivers from their days together in the LA Chargers and will look to hit the ground running with the veteran. Rivers and Steichen worked closely together on the Chargers’ staff for four seasons (2016–2019) before Rivers eventually left the Bolts and later joined the Colts in 2020.

“Super excited for him,” the Colts head coach recently said. “His passion and his obsession for the game is unmatched.”

The main concern for now is whether Rivers is ready to return to the field yet. As per reports, the team is taking it slow and plan to assess his condition based on how the next few practice sessions unfold. It is a possibility that coach Steichen might start him this week against the Seattle Seahawks, whose defense has been lethal of late, not allowing a single passing touchdown.

As of now, the Colts are giving Rivers time to adjust. They plan to have him in practice throughout this week, and if things go according to plan, we might see Rivers commanding the reins of the Colts on Sunday.