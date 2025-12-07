NFL Rumors: Shane Steichen Gives Up on Colts QB Amid Daniel Jones’ Injury Concerns

After starting the season with an impressive 7-1 record, the Colts appeared poised for a playoff run. However, their fortunes shifted dramatically when their quarterback situation deteriorated. Anthony Richardson’s injury uncertainty is particularly concerning, especially given that backup quarterback Daniel Jones remains on injured reserve. Facing both immediate instability and mounting long-term concerns, the Colts may already be looking ahead to next season. Speculation is swirling around Indianapolis regarding a potential major quarterback shake-up ahead of the 2026 season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to a post on X by NFL Rumors, the Indianapolis Colts are expected to trade Richardson during the offseason. Additionally, reports suggest the team may pursue Jones on a long-term contract.

The rumor might not come as a surprise. There has been chatter about Richardson’s potential exit for quite a few months. He is yet to prove himself. Richardson battled inconsistency in 2024, finishing with 1,814 passing yards and eight touchdowns. He also threw 12 interceptions across 11 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

This season, he even lost the starting job to Jones. Now, at the same time, the Pittsburgh Steelers are rumored to be interested in him if Aaron Rodgers retires. That explains what fueled the fire of rumors.

“If I had to guess, I’d imagine that Pittsburgh will do the most predictable thing possible. That means signing a guy like Tyrod Taylor to be the starter, then trading for a quarterback like Anthony Richardson as a half-hearted attempt to bring in a player with a high ceiling,” The Ringer’s Diante Lee predicts the move.

ADVERTISEMENT

After spending two years relying on aging veteran quarterbacks, taking a chance on a young QB might make sense for them. But Richardson’s biggest problem has always been availability. He’s missed 19 games in his first two seasons, and the injuries just keep piling up.

In October, he suffered a locker-room accident when an exercise band snapped and fractured his orbital bone. Even after surgery, he dealt with blurry vision and hasn’t been cleared for football activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While he’s slowly improving, the Colts haven’t decided whether to activate him from IR.

His return timeline remains uncertain. A different uncertainty also hangs over Jones.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Colts see their playoff hopes dwindle after Daniel Jones’ injury

The biggest concern for the Colts right now is Jones, who is dealing with a fractured fibula that will affect him for the rest of the season. According to reports, Jones is struggling with stability in his injured leg, which is limiting the push-off he needs to throw effectively.

Coaches believe that his mobility has taken a noticeable hit due to the injury. According to Jeremy Fowler, the player is “not 100 percent” committed to leading the team. That leaves the Colts’ playoff hopes in jeopardy.

The team is suddenly slipping in the AFC playoff race. After losing three of their last four games, the team has fallen behind the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South and now sits sixth in the conference standings. Now, Jones’ limited movement not only affects the team but also puts him at greater risk of taking hits that could worsen the injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a tough situation for a team that looked unstoppable a month ago. As of now, it remains to be seen whether the QB’s health will hold up down the stretch.