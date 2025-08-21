NFL Rumors: 2 Teams Fight Over Anthony Richardson After Colts Give Up on First-Round QB

The NFL quarterback dance just got more intriguing with the Indianapolis Colts deciding to roll with Daniel Jones over Anthony Richardson in the 2025 opener against the Miami Dolphins. In Indy, it feels like déjà vu. Richardson was supposed to be the prototype. Size, speed, arm talent. But two seasons in, he’s logged only 15 appearances, completed 50.6% of passes, and has been defined more by injuries than highlights. That inconsistency, quarterbacks coach Cam Turner admitted, was decisive. “Right now, the consistency is not where we wanted it to be,” Cam said.

So, Jones, with his own injury baggage but steadier accuracy, gets the nod. Coach Shane Steichen calls him “the guy for the year.” However, ESPN’s Dan Graziano sees it more as a holding pattern than a fix. “Each of these guys starts at least six games for the Colts in 2025,” he wrote. The carousel Indy can’t seem to escape. Meanwhile, the stakes are high. Richardson’s fifth-year option looms next spring; Jones’ contract expires after this season. And if neither stick, another draft swing or free-agency patch awaits. The long-shot dream is Richardson finally staying healthy and convincing the team to double down.

But for a fan base still haunted by the post-Andrew Luck merry-go-round, that dream feels fragile. Another season where the Colts’ quarterback future is both wide open and painfully uncertain. As for AR, maybe there’s a door of opportunity elsewhere.

According to NFL Rumors on X, “The #Rams and #Steelers reportedly would be interested in #Colts Anthony Richardson if he were to become available.” With Anthony Richardson soon to hit the market, trade speculation is already rampant.

Reports link him to LA and Pittsburgh. Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports wrote that the Rams could make sense, especially with Matthew Stafford nearing the end. Stafford, now 37, has missed most of camp with back pain. Richardson could sit behind him, learn under Sean McVay, and then take over in 2027 at age 27. McVay has a track record of elevating quarterbacks. So, Richardson could be the next project.

Dajani also pointed to the Steelers. Pittsburgh is riding with 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers. But that’s clearly a short-term move. Rodgers might keep them competitive, but he won’t push them into true Super Bowl contention. The Steelers likely won’t draft high, which means the trade market becomes tempting. The upcoming QB free-agent class—Trey Lance, Zach Wilson, Davis Mills, Malik Willis, Kyle Trask—doesn’t inspire confidence. That leaves Richardson as a realistic option. Because as far as Indy’s concerned, it might be long. The Colts’ pivot to Daniel Jones signals their desire for stability, but it also hints that Richardson’s time in Indianapolis could be running out.

Anthony Richardson’s 5-word reaction to the QB decision

Anthony Richardson’s response to losing the starting position demonstrated his professionalism. The young QB described, “You have to respect the decision,” respecting the team’s point of view and confirming his commitment to keep improving.

Following his remarks, Anthony Richardson admitted that the company believes Daniel Jones is more appropriate for their goal of winning. Yet he does not perceive the decision as a sign that he has not grown, highlighting the strides he is happy about despite the benching.

Behind closed doors, Anthony Richardson’s agent painted a more ominous picture, portraying the player-Colts relationship as “questionable” and hinting at tension that might lead to a trade. That contradiction between Richardson’s calm public announcement and his camp’s private discontent indicates the complexity of his situation.

Now all eyes will be on whether or not Richardson can find a new start with some other franchise willing to release his talent, or if the Colts’ gamble on Jones will redefine their QB future.