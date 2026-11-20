The Indianapolis Colts‘ decision to release Daniel Jones drew criticism of the franchise’s leadership. After investing $88 million in a two-year contract extension for the quarterback, the Colts have decided to move on just months later. The timing has raised questions about the franchise’s management, and Breiden Fehoko didn’t hesitate to make his stance.

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Breiden Fehoko reported on X, “Carlie Irsay Gordon has no clue how to run a football organization, and too many simps defended it. Jonathan Taylor is splitting snaps post-trade deadline. No first-round pick because she wanted Sauce. Released Daniel Jones months after the biggest 2-year extension in history, when he could’ve been traded two weeks ago. What a joke.”

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Fehoko showed his frustration against the owner, which was not just till Jones’ exit. He pointed towards what he considers a series of questionable decisions by the Colts’ front office. From the quarterback’s expensive extension to draft capital surrendered for Sauce Gardner, the former defensive tackle believes Indianapolis’ roster management has created unnecessary problems.

The Colts lost 26-3 against the Houston Texans on November 19, and Jones struggled throughout the game. He completed 12 of 27 passes for 144 yards and threw an interception. The following day, HC Shane Steichan announced the quarterback’s release and ended his time in Indianapolis abruptly.

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Jones signed a two-year, $88 million extension in March 2026 with incentives increasing its value to $100 million. His last stint in Indianapolis had offered plenty of promise, as he helped the team get off a 7-1 start in 2025 before he got a season-ending injury. But his 2026 season took a different direction with seven touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2026.

Fehoko also questioned Carlie Irsay Gordan’s decision to retain Jones beyond the November 10 trade deadline. Instead of exploring a trade, the Colts released him, which left the franchise with questions about how they handle the quarterback’s contract.

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Meanwhile, the Sauce Gardner trade was another big talking point. Colts traded their 2026 and 2027 first-round picks along with Adonai Mitchell to get the cornerback from the New York Jets. Although Gardner was expected to make the defense stronger, his injury and limited availability complicated the investment.

Jonathan Taylor’s workload has also attracted attention. The star running back shared opportunities with rookie Seth McGowan, which added another angle to Fehoko’s criticism.

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The Colts are sitting at 3-8, and the franchise faces questions about its next move. Jones’ release might answer the immediate quarterback problem, but Fehoko’s comments highlight the major concern- If Colts recent decisions have left the franchise with a sustainable plan for the future.