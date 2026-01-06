Colts Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon Clears Stance on Anthony Richardson’s Future After QB’s 2025 Season Ended in Injury

Anthony Richardson’s tenure with the Colts has been defined by setbacks, but a fractured orbital bone might be the one that finally seals his fate. With his future in Indianapolis hanging by a thread, owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon’s latest comments offered more questions than answers.

“I’m gonna stay in my lane on that one. But I feel horrible for Anthony with the injuries that he’s had to endure. And I know (GM Chris Ballard) and (HC Shane Steichen) are gonna do the right thing,” Gordon said.

That’s about as noncommittal as it gets, but it reflects where things stand. The Colts are running out of runway with Richardson. He’s entering the fourth year of his rookie deal. By mid-May, Ballard and Steichen have to decide whether to pick up his fifth-year option, which would keep him under contract through 2027. That’s a big call, especially given how little certainty there is.

On paper, Richardson is the most experienced quarterback expected to be on the roster when free agency opens. In reality, he already lost the starting competition once to Jones during training camp, and both Jones and Steichen have made it clear they’d like to continue working together in 2026.

When Steichen was asked about Richardson’s chances of being back next season, his answer didn’t exactly open any doors.

“The biggest thing is the eye limitations,” Steichen said. “That’s gotta get healthy, and those are conversations that will take place in the future.”

It’s a wait-and-see, and those usually don’t end well for players in this position. To complicate things further, the Colts may feel they’ve found another option. After Riley Leonard’s performance in Houston, Indianapolis suddenly has a backup who looks more than capable of handling NFL snaps.

That could make it easier for the front office to move on, as Richardson’s extensive injury history, a risk no one can ignore, will be part of every discussion about his future.

Anthony Richardson’s injury concerns

Anthony Richardson is still dealing with vision issues after surgery to repair a fractured orbital bone, and that’s why he wasn’t activated for the Colts’ regular-season finale. The orbital fracture, suffered during pregame warmups for Week 6, continues to cause vision issues that prevented his activation for the season finale.

He has struggled catching snaps as he’s tried to work his way back, something that understandably gives Shane Steichen pause. And it’s not happening in isolation. This was the 10th injury of Richardson’s career. Earlier in the year, he also dealt with a finger dislocation in Week 1 of the preseason.

There’s also the lingering what-if. Had Richardson been healthy, there’s a reasonable argument that he might have forced his way back into the conversation. Even midseason, if he were available, he could have taken over from Daniel Jones after Jones’ Achilles injury and potentially changed the trajectory of the Colts’ year.

If Richardson had played well in that window, maybe Indianapolis would be once again dealing with a quarterback debate. But those opportunities never came. And now, it might simply be too late. Richardson, however, isn’t dwelling on the circumstances.

“I always think about my future in general. I always want my life to be better. I haven’t necessarily thought about my future here because I don’t see anything wrong right now. Setbacks happen,” the quarterback said.