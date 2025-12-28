Pat McAfee Vents Frustration on Colts’ Playoff Exit as Calls Mount for Shane Steichen’s Firing

The Indianapolis Colts had a drastic fall this season. Head coach Shane Steichen had a near-perfect 8-2 start this season. After their starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, got injured, HC Steichen had no choice but to unretire 44-year-old Philip Rivers, but the losses continued to mount. And now, after they are officially eliminated from the playoffs after the Houston Texans‘ win against the Los Angeles Chargers, former Indianapolis kicker Pat McAfee could not hold his frustration.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Welp.. The Colts are officially out of the playoffs… again,” McAfee wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Things were great for the Colts until their bye week (11), with only two losses. However, the team lost its winning identity and suffered five consecutive losses. During the Week 14 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jones injured his right Achilles tendon during the first quarter and was ruled out of the game.

Shane Steichen believed that Philip Rivers still had some football left and could help them get the required wins. For a moment, everyone celebrated, but the unretired signal caller couldn’t lead them well enough. The situation became challenging for them as their divisional rivals, the Houston Texans, went on an eight-game winning streak.

Their campaign disappointed veterans like Pat McAfee. They hoped for a playoff run this season, but things didn’t go their way. The frustration has reached its tipping point, with calls coming for Steichen to be fired.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans want Shane Steichen gone

The Colts are Steichen’s first head coaching assignment. In 2023, they were just one win away from the playoffs, but lost the season finale against the Texans. Last year, they were second in the AFC North with an 8-9 record, but again failed to qualify for the postseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

This season has also been the same story. The Colts showed a lot of promise initially, but faltered again at the finish line. Moreover, the head coach has failed to find a balanced roster, which includes the biggest factor in the second half of the season. Injuries!

In 2023, he drafted Anthony Richardson in the first round (4th pick overall). In Week 5 of his rookie season, he suffered a grade-three AC joint sprain that forced him out of the entire season. The next season, Shane Steichen watched helplessly as his quarterback recorded eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

This year, Richardson hasn’t started any game as Jones came in. But the injury and roster management were still poor. In three consecutive seasons, they started with a great show but failed to cross the finish line. This has drained the fans of their patience.

ADVERTISEMENT

They want someone new to take over and start things afresh. Will that happen? We’ll find out soon!