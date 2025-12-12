Patrick Mahomes’ Coach Reacts to Colts QB Daniel Jones’ Latest Development

This offseason, Daniel Jones joined the Indianapolis Colts to reset his career. He had a great start, but his ride ended early after a torn Achilles cut his season short. Soon after, Jones shared an update on his recovery, and the whole Horseshoe community filled social media with love. But one message grabbed everyone’s attention. It came from Patrick Mahomes’ longtime coach.

“Great Season. God speed healing!” Bobby Stroupe wrote.

Before Mahomes became the face of the Chiefs, the superstar spent years training with Stroupe in East Texas. Mahomes even tells people he has worked with Stroupe since the fourth grade. Whenever he returns to the City of Fountains, he still makes that trip back to Texas to train under him. That history made Stroupe’s message feel personal, and the Horseshoe community will appreciate it.

This reaction came when Jones delivered a heartfelt update to his fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Jones (@danieljones3) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“Thank you to my teammates, the coaches, the #Colts organization, and all the fans for the overwhelming support. Tough way to end the season but it has been an honor to wear the horseshoe and play for Colts fans. I’ll miss lining up with my guys, but I’ll be riding with them every step of the way. Go Colts!” Jones wrote on Instagram.

However, Stroupe was not the only one sending love. Several other famous names, like sports analyst Pat McAfee, also commented on Jones’ post. “WE APPRECIATE AND LOVE YOU BROTHER.. THANK YOU,” he wrote.

Soon the Colts teammate placekicker Spencer Shrader chimed in, “Indiana brother!! gave it everything!! All love.” Then wide receiver D. J. Montgomery added, “🫡💙,” while Josh Downs wrote, “Heal up savage!”

Each message gave Colts fans another reason to rally, and each one gave Jones a small push forward.

The quarterback suffered a noncontact right Achilles tear during the 36-19 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The injury forced him off the field, and now he faces surgery. Still, Daniel Jones leaves behind his best run since entering the league.

Jones has a passer rating of 100.2 with 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions in 13 games this season. He also led an 8-5 Colts squad that kept playoff hopes alive until the moment he went down. Now Indy waits to see what comes next.

Daniel Jones’ injury complicates the Colt’s season

The timing hit hard and shook up the whole plan for the Colts. Sure, rookie Riley Leonard jumped in during Week 14 and went 18 of 29 for 145 yards, but the Horseshoe lost ground in the AFC South race. Meanwhile, the front office moved fast.

The Colts added Philip Rivers, the same veteran who guided Indy back in 2020. The goal was simple. They wanted someone steady who could calm the offense and mentor Leonard. Still, fans across Colts Nation felt mixed, especially with emotions still heavy after Jones went down.

Still, Rivers brings comfort, as he knows the building. He understands Shane Steichen’s system. Most importantly, he can manage games and keep the Horseshoe competitive as the season tightens up.

As the recent update suggests a season-ending injury, Jones’ Colts’ future now hangs in the air. He came to Indy on a one-year deal, and the injury complicates everything. The Colts might want him back because he started the year hot and had the team looking like one of football’s top groups early on. Otherwise, he could be on the move once free agency opens.

For now, all eyes shift to Rivers and the Colts. So let’s see when he suits up and how he handles the moment and what he can give a team searching for balance and leadership.