Philip Rivers Announces Retirement Decision After Colts Benched 44-YO QB

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers, now 44, a father of 10 and a grandfather, decided to step out of a five-year retirement to link back up with Shane Steichen and give the Colts a shot in the arm during a season that was slipping away. That hasn’t gone according to plan, and he’s already made up his mind about next season.

“I’m back to the sideline. This was a fun three-week blur that nobody saw coming, including myself. But this’ll be it,” Rivers said, ending any possibility of a return next year.

Let’s be honest, we knew he wasn’t coming back already. This was never about a comeback tour or unfinished business. It was about helping someone he trusts. Steichen made the call because the season demanded it.

The Colts had opened 2025 at 7–1, the best record in football at the time. Then everything started to fray. Injuries piled up. The biggest blow came when Daniel Jones tore his Achilles and was lost for the year. With the quarterback room thin and the window still cracked open, Steichen reached out to someone who knew the system. And Rivers answered.

Over three starts, Rivers completed 58 of 92 passes, a 63 percent clip, for 544 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. For a 44-year-old third-string quarterback who had been coaching high school football not long ago, that’s respectable. He did everything his body allowed him to do.

But it wasn’t enough. The losses kept coming, and the Colts were officially eliminated from playoff contention after the defeat to Jacksonville. The experiment didn’t end the way Rivers would have hoped. The idea was to keep the season alive despite the injuries. Instead, it became a short stopgap in a year that slipped away.

As for what comes next, Rivers made it clear there’s no sequel coming. And now he’s back on the sideline.

Philip Rivers will be on the sideline against the Texans

This really might be it for Philip Rivers. For real this time. Ahead of Week 18, the Indianapolis Colts decided to sit Rivers and turn the offense over to rookie sixth-round pick Riley Leonard. With the Colts officially eliminated from playoff contention, the thinking is straightforward now: start looking ahead.

Leonard’s resume is thin so far. Outside of one appearance earlier this month, when he came in for an injured Daniel Jones during a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, he hasn’t seen meaningful action. In four games total, Leonard has completed 54.5 percent of his passes for 145 yards with two interceptions. Starting him over Rivers sends a clear message.

And for Rivers, it feels like the final paragraph. But he doesn’t regret anything.

“If this is the last one, shoot, again I told you guys that I don’t have any regrets about coming back and I don’t, other than us not winning,” the quarterback said.

“Other than us not winning … it’s been an absolute blast for three weeks. If I go back and say, ‘All right, now you know everything’s going to happen, what are you going to do?’ I’d do it all again. It’s been absolutely awesome. So, yeah, I mean, if it’s the last one, it’s the last one.”

Rivers has already said what comes next. When the season ends, he’ll head back to the high school sidelines, back to coaching, back to the version of football life he chose five years ago. Regardless, what a story this has been.